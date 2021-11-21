COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud lit up No. 7 Michigan State early and gave his coach the rare luxury of being able to let his mind wander to next week’s showdown with Michigan.
Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes — all in the first half — as No. 5 Ohio State bolted out to a 49-point halftime lead on the way to a startling 56-7 rout Saturday that eliminated the Spartans from the Big Ten East race.
Next up, the annual of the rivalry game and hatefest against No. 8 Michigan that may end up determining the winner of the division.
Stroud, who threw his first collegiate football pass less than three months ago, was 32 for 35 for 432 yards against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football.
The redshirt freshman completed 17 straight passes, setting an Ohio State record, and positioned himself as maybe the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into the championship stretch of the season.
“My O-line did a great job the whole game,” he said. “I was back there chilling, in a sense.”
The Buckeyes scored on all seven first-half possession before backing off.
“We got blasted,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We were not able to eliminate the explosive plays on defense and were not able to execute on offense.”
Michigan State Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker, who rolled his ankle in last week's win over Maryland, had just six carries for 25 yards.
“He’s a little banged up right now, so we’re gonna use the guys who can go," Tucker said.
• No. 3 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14: Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and even caught a TD pass to help No. 3 Cincinnati (11-0, 7-0 American) keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The win over SMU (8-3, 4-3) was Cincinnati’s 26th straight at home.
• No. 6 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0: Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and Notre Dame (10-1) had two defensive touchdowns in winning its sixth straight game.
• No. 8 Michigan 59, Maryland 18: Mike Sainristil made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a second- touchdown, Hassan Haskins scored two TDs of his own, and Michigan (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) will go to the Big Ten title game if its beats Ohio State next week.
• No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas State 10: Blake Shapen was sharp in place of injured quarterback Gerry Bohanon, and the defense for Baylor (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) simply smothered the offense of Kansas State (7-4, 4-4).
• No. 12 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21: Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score, and Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) held off an upset bid.
• Clemson 48, No. 13 Wake Forest 27: Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) won its 13th straight over Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1), delaying the Demon Deacons' run to the ACC Atlantic title, and claiming its 34th straight home win.
• No. 14 BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17: Jaren Hall had 211 of his 312 yards passing in the first half, Jakob Robinson picked off two passes in the second half for BYU (9-2).
• No. 18 Iowa 33, Illinois 23: Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for Iowa’s first touchdown as the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) rallied out of a 10-0 deficit.
• No. 19 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28: Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns — including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining — to help No. 19 Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Bog Ten) earn a seventh straight win.
• No. 20 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38: Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Jordan Addison — in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC) claimed their second Coastal division title in four years.
• No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14: Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had five takeaways and seven sacks and the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) won their 10 straight game since a season-opening loss at Texas.
• No. 25 N.C. State 41, Syracuse 17: Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown and the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) kept its hopes alive for an ACC championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.