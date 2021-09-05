NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards, and No. 2 Oklahoma beat Tulane 40-35 on Saturday in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.
Oklahoma led by five in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play. Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock.
Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards for the Sooners (1-0).
Pratt passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score for Tulane (0-1).
• No. 7 Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10: Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa 16-10 Saturday to avoid becoming the just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I's second-tier. Michigan lost to Appalachian State in 2007.
Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards.
• No. 8 Cincinnati 49, Miami (Ohio) 14: Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14 on Saturday in the opener for both teams.
Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career.
• No. 11 Oregon 31, Fresno State 24: Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and the No. 11 Oregon Ducks overcame a wobbly season opener with a 31-24 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.
Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State scored three unanswered touchdowns to tie the game midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth.
• No. 19 Penn State 16, No. 12 Wisconsin 10: Jaquan Brister and Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Wisconsin (0-1), which had won 25 straight home openers, dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.
• No. 15 Southern Cal 30, San Jose State 7: Drake London caught a career-high 13 passes for 144 yards, Greg Johnson returned a late interception 37 yards for a touchdown and No. 15 Southern California pulled away for a 30-7 victory over San Jose State in its opener Saturday.
Kedon Slovis passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
• No. 18 Iowa 34, No. 17 Indiana 6: Riley Moss returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 18 Iowa defeated No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday.
Iowa intercepted quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. three times and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call. Tyler Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes.
• No. 21 Texas 38, No. 23 Louisiana 18: Bijan Robinson scored twice and Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes in his first career start, leading No. 21 Texas to a 38-18 victory over No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns debut.
• Troy 55, Southern 3: Taylor Powell threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns to lift Troy to a season-opening win.
Troy’s Jamontez Woods ran for two touchdowns and Powell, Kimani Vidal and B.J. Smith each ran for one. Vidal led the Trojans (1-0) with 81 yards on 15 carries. Tez Johnson caught five passes for 92 yards and a score. Deshon Stoudemire caught the other TD pass.
• Alabama State 14, Miles 13: Jacory Merritt’s 1-yard touchdown run and a successful extra point lifted Alabama State in overtime.
Miles opened the overtime scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run by Octavius Griffin, but Jake Anderson missed the extra point.
ASU quarterback Ryan Nettles was 19-for-29 passing for 186 yards and he also rushed nine times for 42 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.
