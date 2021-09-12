AMES, Iowa — Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a 27-17 victory Saturday that ruined the most-anticipated home game in Cyclones history.
In the first Cy-Hawk Trophy game matching ranked teams in 65 total meetings, the Hawkeyes (2-0) were not about to play the foil for Iowa State's feel-good story.
Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.
Matt Hankins had two of Iowa's three interceptions against Brock Purdy, who was benched for Hunter Dekkers early in the fourth quarter.
• No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28: C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.
The Buckeyes (1-1), favored by 14½, had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 left. But freshman C.J. Stroud was intercepted by Verone McKinley III with 2:50 to go.
• No. 4 Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0: Spencer Rattler threw five touchdown passes and Oklahoma (2-0) scored at least 14 points in each quarter.
• No. 6 Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3: D.J. Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third. No. 6 Clemson (1-1) had touchdowns on all four of their first-quarter possessions.
• No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray State 7: Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
The Racers led Cincinnati 7-0 in the second quarter, but UC (2-0) scored on four of its first five possessions after halftime.
• No. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29: Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining.
The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame (2-0) and came after Toledo (1-1) had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard bootleg TD run with 1:35 remaining.
• No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball State 13: Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead No. 11 Penn State (2-0), which hosts Auburn on Saturday.
• No. 18 Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7: Chez Mellusi ran for 144 yards and a touchdown for No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1), which held the Eagles to 92 total yards of offense and three first downs.
• No. 19 Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14: Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Hokies (2-0).
• No. 22 Miami 25, Appalachian State 23: Andrew Borregales hit a 43-yard field goal with 2:04 to go to help the Hurricanes (1-1) survive the Mountaineers’ upset bid.
• South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19: South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired.
Terrior Avery scored on a 13-yard run with 1:39 remaining and then Quentin Wilfawn recovered a fumble at the Bowling Green 33.
• Chattanooga 20, UNA 0: A 1-yard TD rush and a pick-six for Chattanooga in the second quarter doomed UNA (0-2), which was shut out for the first time since 2010.
• Liberty 21, Troy 13: Taylor Powell was 18-for-25 for 211 yards and a touchdown pass to Deyunkrea Lewis and B.J. Smith rushed for a TD for Troy (1-1), but Malik Willis had three scores for Liberty (2-0).
• UT Martin 33, Samford 27: Liam Welch had a passing touchdown, but Samford (1-1) rushed for 37 yards on 18 carries. UTM's Keon Howard accounted for three touchdowns.
