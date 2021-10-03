SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The last pass of the day by Desmond Ridder was a celebratory heave way up into stands toward the Cincinnati fans who came to Notre Dame to see their Bearcats make a statement.
Cincinnati wanted to use the first top-10, regular-season matchup in program history as a chance to show it belongs among the nation's best before heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule.
Mission accomplished.
Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 on Saturday in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of a College Football Playoff resume.
“We didn’t just beat a top-10 team, we beat a top-five program,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said.
No team from outside the Power Five conferences has reached the playoff in its seven seasons.
To break that barrier, the Bearcats almost certainly need to go undefeated and this trip to Notre Dame (4-1) looked like the toughest test on their schedule. Not to mention the grandest stage they'll appear on this season.
“It’s still midseason so we got a lot of games left to play, but it obviously is a big win against a top-10 team,” Ridder said. “Hopefully, we keep this going.”
The Bearcats were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900 to snap Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak.
“I don't think we let the stage get too big for us,” Ridder said.
• No. 4 Penn State 24, Indiana 0: Sean Clifford threw for three touchdowns and the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) held the Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) to 260 yards of offense.
• No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31: Spencer Rattler threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left.
• No. 11 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13: C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest his shoulder and No. 11 Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won its 20th straight Big Ten game.
• No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17: Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten.
• No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana Monroe 6: Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards and the No. 16 Chanticleers started 5-0 for a second straight season.
• No. 17 Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31: Payton Thorne threw for 327 yards and a touchdown and Kenneth Walker III rushed for 126 yards and three scores for the Spartans (4-0).
• No. 19 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Baylor 14: Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns for No. 19 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), which picked off three passes by Baylor (4-1, 2-1).
• No. 23 N.C. State 34, Louisiana Tech 27: Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and Jakeen Harris intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play for No. 23 North Carolina State (4-1).
• No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34: Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left, Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two scores and No. 24 Wake Forest stayed unbeaten.
• No. 25 Clemson 19, Boston College 13: Kobe Pace ran for a touchdown and B.T Potter made all four field goal tries for Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC).
• Campbell 48, UNA 31: Rett Files passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns and Jaxton Carson added a rushing TD, but the Lions (0-5) were outscored 34-7 after halftime.
• Liberty 36, UAB 12: Jermaine Brown Jr. scored the Blazers’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter as UAB (3-2) opened Protective Stadium in front of 37,167 fans.
• Grambling State 37, Alabama A&M 28: Aqeel Glass threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Odieu Hiliaire had 161 receiving yards, but the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SWAC) were done in by Grambling State’s 24-point second quarter.
• Kennesaw State 31, Jacksonville State 6: Zerrick Cooper threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Kennesaw State held JSU (2-3) to 71 rushing yards.
• Mercer 45, Samford 42: Liam Welch threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns for Samford (2-3), but Mercer totaled 563 yards of offense.
• Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 0: Florida A&M held the Hornets (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) to 197 yards of total offense.
