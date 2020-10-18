TROY — Evan Legassey kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to push Troy to a 31-29 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Eastern Kentucky took a 29-28 lead with 21 seconds remaining on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Parker McKinney to Keylon Dixon.
Troy's Reggie Todd returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line. Gunnar Watson had consecutive 15-yard completions to Kaylon Geiger and Khalil McClain, putting the Trojans (3-1) at the 30-yard line with 2 seconds remaining and cueing Legassey.
Watson finished 26-of-38 for 333 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Freshman Kimani Vidal ran 13 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Geiger had seven catches for 100 yards.
McKinney was 30-for-47 passing for 370 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Colonels (1-4). Dixon caught eight passes for 196 yards and two scores.
• Jacksonville State 24, UNA 17: Zerrick Cooper ran for two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 1-yarder late in the third quarter, to help the Gamecocks (2-1) beat the Lions (0-2).
Cooper was 15-of-25 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown. Trae Berry caught five passes for 104 yards.
UNA's Blake Deaver completed 22 of 34 passes for 202 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Jakobi Byrd. Parker Driggers scored on a 1-yard run for the Lions. Cortez Hall had five catches for 43 yards and Corson Swan four for 57.
• UAB 37, Western Kentucky 14: DeWayne McBride carried 10 times for 131 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown, to lead the Blazers (4-1, 2-0 Conference USA) over the Hilltoppers (1-4, 1-2).
Matt Quinn kicked field goals of 38, 44 and 30 yards for UAB, which scored a second-half touchdown on a blocked punt. Ryan Davis returned Nikia Eason Jr.'s block 37 yards.
The Blazers, who forced four turnovers and notched five sacks, have a 21-game home win streak.
• South Alabama 30, Texas State 20: Desmond Trotter threw a tiebreaking 8-yard touchdown pass to Kawaan Baker midway through the fourth quarter for the Jaguars (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt). USA's Diego Guajardo kicked a 44-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining to seal it.
Muscle Shoals' Carlos Davis ran 32 times for 113 yards, including a 1-yard second-quarter touchdown, for South Alabama.
Trotter was 18-of-22 passing for 187 yards. Brady McBride finished 28-of-40 for 260 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bobcats (1-5, 1-2).
• No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7: Trevor Lawrence brushed off his first interception of the season to pass for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers (5-0, 4-0 ACC).
Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers’ dominant first half. Clemson led 52-7 at halftime.
Clemson outgained Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) 671-204 and had a 29-7 advantage in first downs.
Zamari Walton's interception of Lawrence ended Lawrence's 367-pass streak.
• No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7: Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards, Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) held off Louisville (1-4, 0-4).
Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season to help the Irish win their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium.
Book completed 11 of 19 passes for 106 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards.
• No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19: D’Eriq King threw four touchdown passes, two to Will Mallory, for the Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1 ACC)
The Panthers (3-3, 2-3) lost their third straight and were without senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. He suffered an ankle injury against Boston College last week.
