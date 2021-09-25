CHICAGO — To win more games than any coach in the storied history of Notre Dame football, Brian Kelly has needed to be adaptable.
Maybe never more than the first month of this season. The Fighting Irish have used three quarterbacks and four left tackles, moved away from their run-first mentality and added new wrinkles on defense to head into October unbeaten.
Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in relief of an injured Jack Coan, helping No. 12 Notre Dame pull away from No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 on Saturday at Soldier Field.
The Fighting Irish (4-0) have shown plenty of vulnerabilities as they retooled a team that went to the College Football Playoff last season. But they keep winning.
“We got a long way to go still, but they're getting better each week," Kelly said. “I'm having fun coaching them. They're not perfect by any means, but they're going to be better in November.”
With victory No. 106 in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly (106-39) surpassed the legendary Knute Rockne (105-12-5).
Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin (1-2), including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.
• No. 5 Iowa 24, Colorado State 14: Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 5 Iowa (4-0) needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State (1-3) and win its 10th straight game.
• No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17: Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards a week after Penn State (4-0) outlasted Auburn.
• Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29: Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Baylor (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State.
Iowa State’s Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 51 yards.
• No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53, UMass 3: Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and No. 17 Coastal Carolina (4-0) scored on eight of nine possessions to send UMass to a 15th straight loss.
• No. 19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13: Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times No. 19 Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had to hold on to beat Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) after leading 20-3 at halftime.
• No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24: Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and also ran for two short scores to help No. 24 UCLA (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) spoil Stanford's return home.
Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) had played its last seven games away from home because of COVID-19 protocols last season and a tough opening schedule.
• Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20: Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) over No. 25 Kansas State (3-1, 0-1). OSU's Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving.
• Alabama A&M 45, Tuskegee 35: Aqeel Glass threw four 405 yards and four touchdowns and Gary Quarles ran for 164 yards and two scores to carry the Bulldogs (3-0) past Tuskegee.
• Nicholls 31, North Alabama 14: Lindsey Scott Jr. passes for 172 yards and two TDs and rushed for 142 and another for Nicholls (1-2).
Blake Dever passed for 158 yards and TD passes to Parker Driggers and Corson Swan for UNA (0-4), which used three different quarterbacks.
• UT Martin 34, Jacksonville State 31: Keon Howard threw for 255 yards and three scores to help UTM (3-1) to its first win in Jacksonville since 1987.
Zerrick Cooper threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns for the Gamecocks (2-2).
• East Tennessee State 55, Samford 48 (OT): Quay Holmes had 168 yards rushing, including a 13-yard touchdown run in overtime, to lift the Bucs (4-0, 1-0 Southern) over Samford (2-2, 1-1).
Liam Welch completed 56 of 73 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns for Samford, which had 728 yards of offense.
• Alabama State 38, Bethune-Cookman 24: Ryan Nettles passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns and Jeremiah Hixon had 100 receiving yards and one of those TDs to lift the Hornets (2-1, 1-0 SWAC).
