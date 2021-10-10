IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa's comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State's offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games and headed back to Happy Valley with a list of injuries that could make its path through the rest of the season difficult.
When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate. Bodies were packed together the entire width of the field from the south end zone to the 10-yard line on the other end.
“It's a pretty special place when the lights go on and the sun goes down,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes' grinding offense isn't built to play from behind, but it managed to come back in the biggest game at Kinnick Stadium since then-No. 1 Iowa beat then-No. 2 Michigan in 1985.
Iowa won the field position battle thanks to the work of punter Tory Taylor, who repeatedly pinned Penn State deep in its own end after Clifford went out of the game in the second quarter.
Iowa chipped away with field goals by Caleb Shudak to cut it to 20-16. The winning drive started when it got the ball at the Penn State 44 with 6:35 left.
Petras rolled to his right and found Ragaini alone on the left side. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs knocked him out of bounds, but not before he got the ball over the goal line. All-America center Tyler Linderbaum was the first man to greet him in the end zone.
Penn State coach James Franklin didn't disclose the nature of Clifford's injury.
After Ta'Quan Roberson took over for Clifford in the middle of the second quarter, Penn State managed just 50 yards on 46 plays the rest of the way.
“We talk about all of the important statistics all of the time, and we didn't do a good job on any of them,” Franklin said. “We did not win the field position battle, we did not win the turnover battle, we did not win the penalty battle, we didn't win the explosive play battle.”
• No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas 48: Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left to lift the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).
• No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17: C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes and Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions.
Stroud was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes for the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten).
• Boise St. 26, No. 10 BYU 17: Hank Bachmeier threw for 172 yards and Boise State forced four turnovers in an 26-17 upset road win.
The Broncos (3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak in the series.
• No. 11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13: Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne and No. 11 Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) used its big-play offense to remain unbeaten.
Kenneth Walker’s 94-yard TD run was the longest play in MSU history.
• No. 19 Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37 (OT): A.T. Perry caught a 22-yard pass from Sam Hartman in the left corner of the end zone in overtime, his third touchdown of the game. The Demon Deacons (6-0, 4-0) are 6-0 for the first time since 1944.
• No. 24 SMU 31, Navy 24: Tanner Mordecai threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 24 SMU (6-0, 2-0 American) rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit.
• UAB 31, Florida Atlantic 14: Dylan Hopkins threw for 173 yards and two scores and rushed for 52 yards and a third TD for the Blazers (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA), who earned their first win at Protective Stadium.
• North Carolina A&T 38, UNA 34: Jalen Fowler threw for three touchdowns and his 60-yard scoring pass to Bhayshul Tuten with 6:24 remaining rallied North Carolina A&T. Rett Files threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns for UNA (0-6, 0-2 Big South).
• Jacksonville State 28, Stephen F. Austin 24: Josh Samuel’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:53 left sent the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-0) to a win at home. Zerrick Cooper passed for 153 yards and a TD for JSU.
• Alabama State 35, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15: Myles Crawley passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns – to Jeremiah Hixon, who had 112 receiving yards – for Alabama State (3-2, 2-1 SWAC).
• Jackson State 61, Alabama A&M 15: Aqeel Glass threw for 293 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for A&M (3-2, 1-2 SWAC), but Jackson State rolled up 496 yards of total offense – 249 passing and 247 rushing.
• Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24: Brooks Buce hit a 24-yard field goal with 1:46 left to lift the Trojans (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt), who led 24-3 early in the third quarter before three straight Georgia Southern touchdowns.
