AUSTIN, Texas — Facing a big early deficit on the road at Texas, Oklahoma State leaned on the two things that had kept the Cowboys undefeated so far: defense and a punishing run game that could grind out the final quarter.
Eventually the Longhorns folded. Again.
Tanner Brown's fourth field goal of the game gave the No. 12 Cowboys their first lead in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play sealed a 32-24 victory as No. 25 Texas collapsed for the second consecutive game.
"We talk a lot about no fear, no frustration, no fatigue,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.
Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before the Cowboys' defense started dominating the line of scrimmage and tailback Jaylen Warren began smashing the Longhorns for huge gains.
Brown's kicking and Jason Taylor II's 85-yard interception return for a touchdown kept Oklahoma State in the game early. Tanner McAlister's interception with less than 2 minutes left ensured Oklahoma's third consecutive win over a ranked opponent, the first time that's happened in school history.
The Cowboys allowed Texas just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second half rally.
Sanders pulled Oklahoma State within 24-22 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley. Brown’s 29-yard field goal put the Cowboys ahead.
Texas still had time to possibly retake the lead, but the Cowboys defense stuffed the Longhorns on fourth down at the Texas 42. Sanders scored two plays later and Oklahoma State then sealed the victory with Tanner McAlister’s interception with 1:57 to play.
Robinson led Texas with 135 yards on 21 carries, his fifth consecutive 100-yard game and sixth this season.
“This is two weeks in a row where we’re just trying to hold as opposed to attacking,” first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I think that we do that, just hoping the other team might make a mistake. Oklahoma State didn’t make a mistake. They just kept playing their game.”
• No. 3 Cincinnati 56, UCF 21: Jerome Ford rushed for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns, and Desmond Ridder passed for 140 yards and a touchdown for No. 3 Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC), which extended the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 24 games.
• No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15: Matt Coghlin's 51-yard field goal to open the second half Saturday gave No. 10 Michigan State the lead and Payton Thorne's 12-yard touchdown pass provided the margin the Spartans needed.
The Spartans (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will remain atop the conference's East Division at least two more weeks.
• Baylor 38, No. 19 BYU 24: Abram Smith ran for 188 yards with three touchdowns, Baylor linebacker and part-time fullback Dillon Doyle scored on both of his offensive touches and the Bears (6-1) beat future Big 12 foe BYU (5-2).
• UAB 34, Southern Miss 0: DeWayne McBride rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and the Blazers (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) held Southern Miss to 107 yards of total offense over 51 plays.
• Troy 31, Texas State 28: Keyshawn Swanson returned an interception about 30 yards for a touchdown with 8:18 to go to lift Troy (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt). Troy’s Kimani Vidal ran for 162 yards and two scores.
• FAMU 35, Alabama A&M 31: Bishop Bonnett rushed for 187 yards and a score to lift Florida A&M, which outscored Alabama A&M 19-3 in the fourth quarter. Aqeel Glass passed for 199 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-3 SWAC).
• Jackson State 24, Alabama State 7: Shedeur Sanders threw for 201 yards and touchdowns to Keith Corbin III and Malachi Wideman for Jackson State, which outscored the Hornets 21-0 after halftime in front of more than 50,000 fans. Alabama State (3-3, 2-2 SWAC) was held to 157 yards of offense.
• Samford 27, Wofford 24: Liam Welch threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and Jay Stanton rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries for Samford (3-3, 2-2 Southern), which had the ball for less than 20 minutes but broke a two-game losing streak.
