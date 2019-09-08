COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell's return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes' second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.
--
NO. 13 UTAH 35, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17
SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.
After a shaky first half, the Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.
--
NO. 17 WISCONSIN 17, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 0
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Taylor ran for 102 yards, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games. Cephus had with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.
--
NO. 20 IOWA 30, RUTGERS 0
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa rolled past Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0). They've allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week's rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State. Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.
Rutgers (1-1) gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.
--
MARYLAND 63, NO. 21 SYRACUSE 20
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.
The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although first-year coach Michael Locksley eased up after Javon Leake's 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards.
Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes for Syracuse (1-1).
--
NO. 22 WASHINGTON STATE 59, NORTHERN COLORADO 17
PULLMAN, Wash. — Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado.
Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception. Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0). Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2).
--
COLORADO 34, NO. 25 NEBRASKA 31, OT
BOULDER, Colo. — James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes' second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes (2-0) rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers' second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.
