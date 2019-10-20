CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The plan was for Wisconsin to roll into a showdown with Ohio State next week unbeaten, with a defense putting up historic numbers and a Heisman Trophy contender at running back. Illinois had other plans.
James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and the Illini pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.
"Our program, we needed to get a signature win. I was just hoping today was the day, and the day came," said Illini coach Lovie Smith, the former Chicago Bears coach who entered the game 11-31 overall and 4-26 in the Big Ten since taking over Illinois in 2016.
"Against the No. 6 team in the country, we played them toe-to-toe," Smith said. "We saw so much fight. We learned an awful lot about ourselves. We're pumped up. One of the best wins we can possibly have at this stage in our program."
Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30 ½-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that set up the winning drive.
--
No. 3 Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne rushed for 192 yards and a score and visiting Clemson routed Louisville for its 22nd consecutive victory.
Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi added rushing TDs for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who missed first-quarter chances to build a big lead when Lawrence was picked off twice near the goal line. The sophomore quarterback settled down to hit Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross with second-quarter TDs for a 17-3 halftime lead.
--
No. 4 Ohio State 52, Northwestern 3
Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 121 yards and the Buckeyes pounded Northwestern on Friday night.
Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) did exactly as expected and blew the game open early, jumping to a 31-3 halftime lead.
Fields completed 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards. The sophomore transfer from Georgia matched his career high for TDs through the air. He now has 22 passing and 30 overall on the season.
--
No. 5 Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores and Oklahoma cruised to victory in Norman.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference in the 2012 season. The Sooners now have won 20 of their last 21 games. The Sooners, who have rolled up 562 yards of offense, has scored at least 34 points in 17 straight games, the second-longest such streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1980.
--
No. 7 Penn State 28, No. 16 Michigan 21
Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Penn State to a win over Michigan on Saturday night.
The Nittany Lion quarterback hit KJ Hamler on 25- and 53-yard scoring strikes and hooked up with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 17-yard touchdown in a game Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) never trailed.
The Wolverines battled back from a 21-7 halftime deficit and with just over two minutes to play, had a chance to tie the game on fourth-and-goal from Penn State's 3. But Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell dropped what would've been the tying touchdown with Penn State safety Lamont Wade playing tight coverage.
--
No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 25 Washington 31
Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and visiting Oregon rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Washington.
What was expected to be a defensive showdown turned into an offensive shootout with both Herbert and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason taking the spotlight. Eason was great. Herbert was better.
Herbert finished 24 of 38 for 280 yards. He threw TDs of 12 yards to Spencer Webb and 16 yards to Redd in the first half. Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
--
No. 13 Utah 21, No. 17 Arizona State 3
Zack Moss broke Utah's career rushing record and scored two touchdowns in the Utes' victory over Arizona State.
The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) ended Arizona State's modern-era record streak of 125 games with more than 10 points. The last time the Sun Devils were held under double-digits was a 28-0 loss to Southern California in 2008.
Moss ran for 99 yards on 25 carries to push his total to 3,264. Eddie Johnson set the previous record, running for 3,219 yards from 1984-88.
--
No. 15 Texas 50, Kansas 48
Cameron Dicker made a 33-yard field goal as time expired and Texas survived Kansas' desperate upset bid after the teams exchanged six touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday night in Austin.
Kansas took a 48-47 lead on Carter Stanley's 2-point conversion pass to Daylon Charlot with 1:11 to play. Sam Ehlinger then drove the Longhorns into field goal range for Dicker, who calmly drilled the winner. Ehlinger completed two big passes to Collin Johnson to keep the drive going for Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12).
Kansas, under first-year coach Les Miles, nearly had a victory that would have jumbled the Big 12. And the Jayhawks (2-5, 0-4) were oh-so-close. Pooka Williams rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the and Stanley passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
--
No. 18 Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27
Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to extend Baylor's school-record winning streak to nine games in the win in Stillwater, Okla.
JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had 66 yards on three receptions for Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12). Josh Fleeks added three receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, and the Bears had 536 yards of total offense.
Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries for Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12).
--
No. 20 Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the national title in 1960.
Smith scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards and Tanner Morgan threw two touchdowns as the Gophers (7-0, 4-0) won their ninth straight game spanning two seasons and handed Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) its fifth consecutive loss overall and 17th straight in the Big Ten Conference.
The nine-game winning streak is the Gophers' longest since 1941-42.
--
No. 21 Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13
Gerrid Doaks ran for a pair of touchdowns and turned a short pass into a 28-yard score, helping Cincinnati hold on for a victory over Tulsa after losing its top running back.
Doaks moved into a bigger role when Michael Warren II left the game twice with leg injuries. He became the focal point of an offense that had just enough to get Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic) a win.
--
No. 23 Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Mekhi Sargent ran for a 14-yard score with 2:16 left and Iowa held off Purdue in Iowa City, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten), who also broke a two-game skid against the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3).
--
No. 24 Appalachian State 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Zac Thomas threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score and to lead the Mountaineers to their first victory as a Top 25 team.
Darrynton Evans added 177 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to help Appalachian State extend the nation's third-longest winning streak to 12 games. Only Clemson (22) and Ohio State (13) have longer active streaks.
