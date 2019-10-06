LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading No. 6 Oklahoma to a 45-20 victory over Kansas on Saturday.
Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), who spotted Kansas (2-4, 0-2) a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.
That allowed them to cruise to their 22nd straight true road win, the second-longest streak since at least World War II in major college football. Bud Wilkinson's Sooners won 25 in a row from 1953-58.
--
No. 4 Ohio State 34, No. 25 Michigan State 10
Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Ohio State overcame a sluggish start to roll over Michigan State on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had to work to figure out Michigan State's defense to start, after blowing out every opponent through the first five games. They gained just 16 yards on 16 plays in the first quarter, but got unstuck and put away the Spartans (4-2, 2-1) with big plays.
Dobbins ran the ball 24 times, averaged over 7 yards per carry and had an electrifying 67-yard breakaway for a touchdown late in the first half.
Fields finished 17 for 25 for 206 yards and threw an interception for the first time in his first 175 pass attempts as a Buckeye. He also was sacked three times — twice by Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie.
--
No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0
Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and the eighth-ranked Badgers coasted to victory over Kent State on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers (5-0).
--
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0
Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work as No. 9 Notre Dame rolled over Bowling Green in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish (4-1) had their way with the Falcons. The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing over 100 for the third time this season. Jones had 102 yards on seven carries. Notre Dame limited the Falcons (1-4) to 228 yards.
Book, who matched his previous high of five touchdown passes against New Mexico last month, completed 16 of 20 for 261 yards before giving way to backup Phil Jurkovec at the 4:11 mark of the third quarter.
--
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31
Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while No. 11 Texas converted three turnovers into TDs in a victory over West Virginia in Morgantown, W. Va.
Ehlinger and Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) had plenty of motivation for this one. Ehlinger and several Texas players were upset last year after several Mountaineers flashed "horns down" signs during West Virginia's 42-41 win in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger noted in a tweet that was later deleted: "Do not think it will be forgotten."
--
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7
Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as Penn State routed Purdue 35-7 in State College, Pa.
The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.
Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn't cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.
--
No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3
Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in the win in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes' turnovers.
--
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35
Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as Texas Tech knocked off Oklahoma State in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams' previous 12 meetings. Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards.
Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
