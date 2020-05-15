Troy and Army have scheduled a four-game series in football, spanning 2022-2031.
The schools announced Friday they will meet in Troy in 2022 and 2031. Army will host games in 2023 and 2030.
Troy and Army have never met on the football field. It's the Trojans' second series against a service academy.
They faced Navy in 2011 and 2012 with each team winning its home game.
Troy strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt is a U.S. Army veteran and was Army's assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2019.
