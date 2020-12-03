Lawrence County softball player Sadie Thompson signed Thursday to play softball for the UAH Chargers.
Thompson was a Decatur Daily All-Area selection as a sophomore when she hit .365 with 46 hits, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Her junior season was cut short due to COVID-19.
UAH has now signed two area athletes in recent weeks. The women’s basketball program signed East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers in late November.
The 6-foot-1 Rogers was a Class 5A second-team All-State selection after averaging 19 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. She has scored over 2,500 career points and more than 1,250 rebounds in her six years on the East Limestone varsity.
Rogers is the daughter of former UAH player Tammy Petty Rogers.
