There should be some local interest in Tuesday night's Montevallo at UAH women’s basketball game.
The first-round game in the Gulf South Conference Tournament starts at 6 p.m. UAH has two area players on the roster. Montevallo has three area players.
UAH has senior Katie Speegle, who played at Austin, and sophomore Alexis Woods, who played at Athens. Montevallo has senior Aaliyah Rice, who played at Austin, and sophomore Shyan Flack and freshman McCarley Northway, who both played at Brewer.
UAH (18-10, 13-7) is coming off a 66-60 win at home Saturday over Lee University. Speegle scored eight points and had six rebounds. Woods scored 17.
Montevallo (18-10, 12-8) lost on the road Saturday at Delta State 97-90. Rice scored 22 points and Flack had 16.
The teams have met twice this season. UAH won at home on Feb. 8, 73-68. Montevallo won at home last Thursday, 71-65.
The winner advances to the GSC semifinals to be played Saturday at Samford University in Birmingham.
