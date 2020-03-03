HUNTSVILLE — Alexis Woods of Athens was a hero for the UAH Chargers on Tuesday night.
The former Athens Golden Eagle scored the game-winning basket in UAH’s come-from-behind victory over Montevallo in the Gulf South Conference Tournament game.
Montevallo led 65-58 after three quarters before UAH came roaring back in front of its home crowd. A steal by Holly Harris and then a pass by Emiline Payne set up Woods’ final basket.
Woods finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Katie Seegle, a former Austin player, had nine points and five rebounds.
Montevallo got 15 points from sophomore Shyan Flack, who played at Brewer, and 10 from senior Aaliyah Rice, who played at Austin.
UAH advances to a semifinal game with Union University. It will be played Saturday at Samford University in Birmingham.
— David Elwell
