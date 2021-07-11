HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont weighed last month whether to sign legislation to let college athletes in the state sign endorsement deals, a surprising billboard appeared along I-84 in Bristol.
“America’s highest paid college athlete plays in Connecticut,” announced the sign, paid for by a Canadian-based company called Six Star Pro Nutrition. “We just can’t pay her yet.”
As any sports fan surely recognized, the billboard referred to Paige Bueckers, the UConn point guard whose unique mix of talent, moxie and social media popularity make her a national face of the seismic change coming to college sports.
With the NCAA having declared — in response to legislation in Connecticut and about two dozen other states — that college athletes may profit off their names, images and likenesses, Bueckers could be ideally positioned to cash in.
“In terms of an athlete you could build a 360-degree universal integrated [marketing] campaign around, being the star player at the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball program is a pretty nice position to be in,” said Jake Duhaime, consumer communications lead at Iovate Health Sciences, the parent company of Six Star Pro Nutrition.
“And then you throw in the fact that those athletes are going to stay for four years and said athlete in question is just a sophomore, you could get really creative over the next three years with someone like that.”
Industry analysts rank Bueckers among the college athletes with the largest earning potential, likely to fetch hundreds of thousands in annual endorsement income.
UConn’s name, image and likeness (or NIL) policy officially takes effect Monday, after which Bueckers and other Huskies athletes can promote products, sign endorsement deals, profit off ad revenue on social media accounts and more.
Earning potential
Bueckers, the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year, hasn’t said what kind of endorsement deals she might pursue or how aggressive she’ll be in maximizing NIL opportunities. But a windfall awaits her if she wants it.
As of Wednesday, the UConn sophomore had 829,000 followers on Instagram, plus 335,000 on TikTok and another 51,000 on Twitter, making her one of the most followed athletes, male or female, in American college sports. If she’s willing to pitch products on her social media accounts, that alone could net her tens of thousands of dollars.
An analysis conducted in March by Opendorse, a company that helps facilitate endorsement deals between athletes and brands, concluded that Bueckers’ following could be worth $382,000 annually, the most of any player in the Elite Eight of the men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA’s new NIL rules, Belzer said, will most dramatically benefit two types of athlete: On one hand, superstar basketball and football players with national name recognition. On the other, charismatic social media influences who happen to play sports. As for athletes who check both boxes as Bueckers does?
“The ones who are really famous but also do really well from being a social influencer are going to be the ones that make bank,” Belzer said.
In fact, it’s possible Bueckers will never be more marketable than she is currently, with a rabid fanbase in a college hoops-obsessed state behind her.
Those in the burgeoning NIL industry say the new landscape could particularly benefit female athletes, who are often more active on social media than their male counterparts.
“Women are going to make more then men just by the sheer fact they have larger social media followings on average,” Belzer said.
UConn’s women’s basketball team is a prime example. Bueckers has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers.
According to Opendorse, eight of the 10 players in the Elite Eight of last year’s NCAA basketball tournaments with the largest social media followings were women.
“Next year, when the 50th anniversary of Title IX officially hits in June of 2022, it’s very likely that the highest paid college athlete is going to be a woman,” Duhaime said. “And that is a landmark, glass ceiling-breaking milestone.”
At a media availability Tuesday, Bueckers mostly downplayed her impending NIL windfall.
“I don’t ever want my priorities to get messed up. I want to continue to put basketball first,” she said. “I want people to help me when I get sort of distracted and pulled back by all the noise and people who want me to do this and do that. It’s about me being me and not letting anything change that.”
Still, the sophomore was clear that focusing on basketball doesn’t mean foregoing the big payout newly available to her. Bueckers said she will surround herself “with a great team — financial advisor, probably an agent” to help her manage NIL opportunities.
“People who will help me with all this stuff, because I don’t really know anything about it,” she said. “I’ve got to research more.”
