Georgia Celebration Football

Georgia football players acknowledge the crowd during a parade celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Athens, Ga. [ALEX SLITZ/AP PHOTO]

 Alex Slitz

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

