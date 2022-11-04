NC State Clemson Football

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was a star this season, including last month against N.C. State, before struggling with three turnovers against Syracuse. [JACOB KUPFERMAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jacob Kupferman

CLEMSON, S.C. — Refreshed from a week off, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei believes the site of his best showing in college will prove once more to doubters he's capable of leading the fifth-ranked Tigers to their championship goals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.