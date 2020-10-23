Coronavirus outbreaks have hit the Florida and Vanderbilt football programs in recent days.
Interestingly, the COVID-19 spread at Vandy and UF may have its biggest impact on the football season of Kentucky.
To accommodate games that had to be postponed due to the virus outbreaks in Nashville and Gainesville, the Southeastern Conference had to shuffle its schedule late last week.
The SEC flipped UK's previously scheduled games the next two weeks with Georgia and at Missouri. When it did so, it did not do the Wildcats any favors.
Originally, coach Mark Stoops and troops were slated to host to Georgia on Saturday, then travel to Missouri on Halloween. Now, the Cats are visiting Mizzou this week, with No. 4 Georgia coming to Lexington on Oct. 31.
"We've been scrambling today trying to get caught up here for Missouri," Stoops said Monday. "It's been a little change for us."
This is why the schedule alteration matters:
On the original, UK would be getting Georgia at home this Saturday. The Bulldogs, would be coming off the 41-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama last weekend that was properly billed as the SEC's regular-season Game of the Year.
Under that scenario, Kirby Smart's Dawgs would have been ripe for a letdown. That dynamic almost certainly would have boosted UK's shot at snapping its 10-year losing streak vs. Georgia.
The following week on the original schedule, Kentucky's visit to Missouri would have paired two teams that had each played the five previous weeks, and Mizzou would have faced UK after having played at Florida.
Now, rather than that relatively level playing field, UK will get Missouri off an open date on the new schedule.
While Kentucky was blitzing Tennessee 34-7 in Knoxville on Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers enjoyed an unexpected weekend off after their scheduled game with Vanderbilt was tentatively shifted to Dec. 12.
Known as a keen offensive strategist, Drinkwitz should benefit from the extra time to create a game plan to confront UK's ball-thieving defense (10 forced turnovers in the past two games).
Meanwhile, Georgia, too, will face Kentucky off an open date. That, presumably, will give the Dawgs time to heal physically and spiritually from the Bama beatdown.
Conversely, on Oct. 31 against Georgia, UK will be playing its sixth SEC game in six weeks.
For those reasons, it's hard not to think Kentucky's odds of upsetting the Bulldogs would have been substantially greater under the first scheduling scenario.
"From a coaching standpoint, it is nothing major," Stoops said of the schedule switcharoo. "The only negative is we are catching two teams in a row with two weeks to prepare and get healthy and get themselves cleaned up (in the manner in which they are playing) like we all like to do."
UK football analysts last week were already deep into video study of Georgia games, Stoops said, when word came that the Bulldogs would not be Kentucky's next opponent.
"We (had) a little more work to do Saturday night and Sunday (to get ready for Missouri) than is typical, but that's OK," Stoops said. "We've got that all caught up."
During the pandemic, public health officials have emphasized how inter-connected we all ar, that the behavior of one can have a very large impact on many others.
Who would have guessed that one of the more stark examples of that would be how coronavirus outbreaks within the Florida and Vanderbilt programs could end up impacting Kentucky.
