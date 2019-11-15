When: 12:30 p.m, Saturday
Where: Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, N.C.
TV/Radio: FM-97.1
The line: UNA by 1.5
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: UNA is coming off a 49-38 loss to Monmouth that wasn’t as close as the score indicated, as the Lions scored 14 points in the final minutes and recovered an onside kick in doing so. If nothing else, it showed that the Lions were willing to compete until the end of the game, despite knowing they would lose. Christian Lopez had both a career day and a few plays he would like back. He finished with 383 yards passing and five total touchdowns, but he also fumbled the ball four times, losing three. Four of UNA’s receivers had a hand in making the game close in the end, including Jakobi Byrd, Cortez Hall, Andre Little and Dexter Boykin. The Lions face a Gardner-Webb team that is on a four-game losing streak after falling to Presybterian 24-14 last week. Both teams will be looking to close the season strong.
2. Third-down woes: Head coach Chris Willis said he understands that third-down success, both offensively and defensively, has been a struggle for the Lions all season. It was again last week as the Lions only converted 2 of 11 third downs and allowed Monmouth to convert 11 of 16.
3. As seen on TV: Late Monday night, UNA was featured on a segment of ESPN’s SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt called “Bad Beats” which highlights the result of a game in respect to the game’s betting line. In this case, Monmouth was favored by 17 by the time the game started. UNA trailed 49-24 with about a minute to go and scored 14 points to only lose by 11.
4. Scouting Gardner-Webb: At 3-7, the Bulldogs have a season that mirrors UNA’s in both results and production on the field. Gardner-Webb averages 24.3 points and allows 35.8 points per game this season and UNA averages 25.4 and allows 33.9. Offensively, Gardner-Webb is led by quarterback Kalen Whitlow (1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns) and running back Jayln Cagle (835 yards and eight touchdowns). Defensively, linebacker Darien Reynolds leads the team with 109 tackles, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. As far as matchups, this game between the Lions and Bulldogs is about as even as it could be.
Key matchup
UNA offensive line vs. Gardner-Webb defensive line
Willis said after last week’s game at Monmouth that the offensive line was a position that is sort of “glued together” at the end of the season with the amount of injuries they’ve dealt with. They’ll be tasked with a Gardner-Webb defensive line, led by Josh Ramseur ( fourth on the team with 52 tackles) and Janathian Turner ( sixth with 45 tackles). The Bulldogs, however, struggle against the run, giving up an average of 258.5 yards per game. The offensive line will have to play well to open up lanes in the running game if UNA hopes to win the game.
Player of the week
Quarterback Christian Lopez
When it comes to stat lines, Lopez had one about as wild as it can get in Saturday’s 49-38 loss to Monmouth last week. The senior quarterback finished 24 for 36 with 383 yards, three touchdown pass, a rushing score and a receiving touchdown. He also fumbled four times and lost it three times. It was a historic day for Lopez, who became the first played in Big South history to score touchdowns by passing, rushing and receiving.
By the numbers
5: Number of sacks by the Monmouth defense in last week’s game. The Lions came into the game limited along the offensive line, with starting tackle Ethan McMullan out and two other key players on the line, Cody Mann and Jacob Gentle banged up. Both Mann and Gentle went down in the game but did return. A few of the quarterback hurries resulted in turnovers, as Lopez fumbled it while under pressure in the second half for one of his three turnovers.
445: Number of total yards by the UNA offense in last week’s game, a season-high. Despite trailing throughout the entire game, the Lions moved the ball well against Monmouth, especially through the air. The Lions, led by Lopez and a host of receivers, racked up 390 yards through the air, another season-high.
18: Percentage of third downs converted by the UNA offense in last week’s game. Third down has been, to put it simply, a struggle for the Lions this season. On the flip side, UNA allowed Monmout to go 11 for 16 on third down.
Prediction
UNA 35, Gardner-Webb 31
For all the struggles UNA has had this season, Gardner-Webb has also had its fair share. This game will be close and down to the wire and both defenses will struggle at times, but the Lions will rely on playmakers down the stretch to get a win in the last game of the season.
— Michael Hebert
