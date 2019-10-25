When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Armstrong Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia
TV/Radio: FM-97.1
The line: KSU by 28.5
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: Offensively, it was one of UNA’s worst games in the 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern, but plays on defense and special teams kept the Lions in the game in the end. A 62-yard interception return for a touchdown from Jalen Dread, two field goals and some plays in the return game from receiver Andre Little allowed the Lions to have a chance to take the lead with less than a minute in the game. But Christian Lopez, who struggled for most of the night, threw an interception late that allowed CSU to preserve the win. The Lions managed 265 yards of offense and gave up 271 yards rushing, a performance the team wants to put behind them before facing 6-1 and No. 6 Kennesaw State.
2. Can’t stop the run: For most of the season, the Lions had fared decently well against the run, but they allowed opposing teams to move the ball through the air. It was the opposite last Saturday, as UNA was shredded by CSU running back Jamari Dunbar, who carried 28 times for 134 yards. That was still less than half of the 271 yards the Buccaneers amassed throughout the game. Against the pass, however, the Lions held quarterback Jack Chambers to only 126 yards and a touchdown. Run defense is certainly an area that needs to improve if the Lions want to have success against a triple-option offense like Kennesaw State’s.
3. Turnovers the story: Run defense aside, UNA was denied most opportunities to beat CSU because it lost the turnover battle with three interceptions to the Buccaneers’ one. It was the second-most turnovers for the Lions since the second week of the season, when UNA turned it over four times in a 61-17 loss to Montana. This difference on Saturday was that those turnovers were one of the main differences in the game for UNA, as two of the interceptions came on the last two possessions with the Lions trailing by five points and a chance to take the lead.
4. Scouting Kennesaw State: As far as production goes, this is one of the best teams UNA has faced to date. The Owls average just over 43 points a game and only allow just under 14 per game. With it’s triple-option offense, Kennesaw State averages 353 yards per game and are led offensively by quarterback Daniel David (13 total touchdowns) and running back Bronson Reichsteiner (539 yards, 5 TDs). Defensively, linebacker Bryson Armstrong leads the charge with 46 total tackles and four of them for loss.
Key matchup
UNA defensive line vs. Kennesaw State offensive line
The UNA defensive line is a group that performed well throughout the course of the season but was gashed last week in the run game. In order to stop a triple-option offense, the first key is winning the battle up front, reading keys and creating negative plays. If the Lions can force the Owls into 3rd-and-long situations and make them to be uncomfortable, UNA will be in a better position on defense. This will be the toughest task for the defensive line this season.
Player of the week
Jalen Dread, LB
Not only did Dread have one of UNA’s two touchdowns in the game with an interception return, he also was productive defensively. The senior finished with nine tackles, good enough for third on the team in the game. While the defense struggled in the second half, Dread was a big reason the Lions performed well in the first.
By the numbers
47: Percentage of third downs converted by the CSU offense in last week’s game. A point of emphasis for head coach Chris Willis after the game, the Lions allowed the Buccaneers to convert on third down eight times out of 17 tries, with the majority of the crucial conversions coming in the second half when UNA needed a stop.
59: Number of rushing yards for UNA on Saturday. A week after only producing 46 rushing yards, the Lions again had another tough day on the ground. Terence Humphrey Jr. found the end zone on a one-yard score, but the Lions never found any room to run throughout the game.
44: Average yardage on punts for kicker/punter Joe Gurley this season. If that number holds the rest of the season, it would set a single-season record. The previous record was 43.24 by John Crittenden.
Prediction
Kennesaw State 31, UNA 14
It’s tough to see UNA winning given what Kennesaw State has been able to do so far this season in the running game and on defense. But as it’s been throughout the season, UNA has, at one point, been competitive in every game. Don’t expect that to change against the Owls, but do expect KSU to pull away late.
— Michael Hebert
