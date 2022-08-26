FLORENCE — There are some moments, especially early on in training camp, A.J. Vang found himself suggesting some audibles.
Some habits are harder to break than others.
It turns out you can move a player away from center — one spot to the left guard in Vang’s case — but taking the center behaviors out is always a little more complicated.
“It’s been a little weird because I’ve been playing center since my freshman year of high school, so the last eight years,” said Vang, a fifth-year senior. “My whole high school career, my whole college career, I’ve played center. So, going to guard is a little different, but I’m enjoying it.”
Cam Watson — North Alabama’s former mostly left tackle — now occupies that spot.
It was the byproduct of two of UNA’s new staff members, offensive coordinator Ryan Held and offensive line coach Caleb Carbine, trying out different combinations during the offseason.
Last year, the Lions had started eight different players along the line and it wasn’t uncommon for most players, outside Vang, to shuffle around as needed. UNA gave up 43 sacks and averaged 3.4 yards per rush.
The Lions went 3-8.
“It’s kind of a taboo move, but what we saw from Cam in the spring was his athleticism,” said Carbine, a former offensive lineman himself at UNA and Troy. “He’s a super athletic guy. I’ve played the center position. You’re a half yard in front of everybody. The first step you take and contact you make, your hand is between your legs snapping the ball, you’ve got to be super quick and athletics. We thought that played into his strengths.
“And then with A.J. being right next to him, always knowing what to do and being able to help get us on the same page, even from the guard position, we thought we could the most out of those guys if we switched them.”
Watson was one of the players who moved around. Before the fifth game of 2021, he had already played three different spots up front — right tackle, left tackle and left guard. He had even practiced at center in case Vang got hurt.
This offseason has been a little more stationary.
“It’s kind of nice being able to stay at one position and learn it — the ins and outs of it,” said Watson, a fifth-year senior as well. “But, you know, I’m always ready to be where I need to be. I used to it.
“The biggest change is I have to really know the interior of the offense. I have to know the ins and outs of it, know the calls, got be a quarterback for the line. But I enjoy that really, being able to lead.”
So perhaps having two centers, in a manner of speaking, is better than one. So far, at least in camp anyway, the results have been positive.
That was part of the plan.
“They were great about it,” Carbine said. “There wasn’t any territory anyone was trying to hold onto or any jealousy. There wasn’t even a blink of an eye when we made the switch.
“Both those guys want to help this program win games.”
