In the second year of North Alabama’s transition to Division I, it’s about to get real for the Lions.
A year after playing a split schedule of Division II and FCS teams as an independent, the Lions enter their second season with a new conference affiliation (Big South) and a schedule comprised entirely of FCS teams.
In essence, if last season was an appetizer of things to come – UNA played FCS games against Southern Utah, North Dakota State, Alabama A&M, Campbell and Jackson State – this season features 11 non-stop entrees. Although there won’t be any desert offering – UNA is not eligible for postseason play this season and for two more – coach Chris Willis, the staff and players will get a better understanding of where the program is at in the second year in comparison with their more seasoned competition.
The schedule features two powerhouse programs in Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, both of which have made deep FCS playoff runs. It also features long road trips to Montana, New Jersey and Virginia.
Willis said the Lions, who broke camp earlier this week, came through preseason healthy beside the normal bumps and bruises. Throughout the first three weeks of practice, Willis consistently said he liked how the Lions were progressing.
“I think we got better offensively as camp went on,” he said. “The defense has had a really good camp from start to finish. I hope it carries over. Sometimes it is hard to gauge where you are — is our offense defense really that good or did the offense struggle throughout camp? I think it’s a little of both.”
UNA’s defense, which features only three returning starters, dominated the first preseason scrimmage. It allowed only two touchdowns and came up with three interceptions.
In the second scrimmage, the defense dominated the first half but the offense closed strong with four touchdowns and a field goal in the final six possessions.
Christian Lopez, UNA's incumbent quarterback starter who is back for his second season, said he is more confident heading into this season. Last year, he arrived at UNA in June and had to get a crash course in running the offense.
“Last year I would just run a play and hope things would work out because I was so young and new to D-I,” Lopez said. “This year I have confidence in the receivers and the O-line and knowing where to go with the ball.”
Lopez was efficient in 2018. He threw for 2,184 yards and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions. With veteran receivers and a better understanding of the offense, those numbers are likely to increase.
“I feel so much more confident knowing where to go with the ball, why Coach (Ryan) Aplin is calling the plays and checking things at the line," he said.”
Lopez is eager to face a defense other than his teammates.
“It’s tough going against them,” he said. “It’s like Coach Ap says, we can’t game plan for our defense. They are going to get us the majority of the time. When you get into game scenarios, it’s going to be much easier as quarterbacks. You see it and recognize the coverage. Our defense knows what we run because they have seen it so much.”
Lopez has four strong targets to choose from in Jakobi Byrd, Cortez Hall, Dexter Boykin and Andre Little, who combined for 146 catches and 14 touchdowns in 2018. With an experienced line returning, the passing game should be in good shape.
When camp ended, UNA was still trying to figure out a pecking order for the running game. Ron Thompson, Ju’Won Howell, Terence Humphrey looked good in the preseason along with several other players.
After going against it in practice daily, safety K.J. Smith said he expects UNA to have an explosive offense.
“We have some great receivers and a great quarterback,” Smith said. “The offensive line is better than last year. When those guy get it together, we are going to have a great season.”
Defensively, the Lions return few starters but Willis and defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell have liked what they have seen in the position battles.
In the second scrimmage, the defense recorded seven sacks thanks in part to a determined pass rush. Transfer Ryan Taylor from Arkansas State bolstered an already talented defensive line, while returning starter Will Evans heads an excellent group of linebackers. Smith is the secondary leader.
Lopez said the Lions should be solid defensively.
“The defense has been really good,” he said. “I’m excited to see what our young cornerbacks can do, and our D-line is going to be special.”
The biggest loss in preseason was the dismissal of linebacker Christon Taylor for violating team rules. Last year’s leading tackler has remained in school and possibly could return next season, but for now he won’t be a part of the team.
Joe Gurley gives the Lions a good weapon at punter and likely will handle the place kicking as well.
Now, it’s just a matter of getting the season started Aug. 29 at home against Western Illinois.
