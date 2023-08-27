MONTGOMERY — It didn’t take Kobe Warden long to think of the right phrasing.
The North Alabama receiver had just stepped up to the podium still dressed in his pads and white jersey. It took him all of one word to sum things up pretty succinctly.
“Phenomenal,” Warden said of the Lions’ defense after Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Mercer in the FCS Kickoff game.
“We couldn’t have asked them to play any better,” he added. “I mean, (Mercer) put up 17 points. Offensively, we could have scored more, but our defense gave us an opportunity to win the game. So, I have to give the most credit to them.”
The unit certainly earned it, especially after being deemed the weak link last season.
The defense was ranked among the worst in the FCS in 2022. It surrendered 40 or more points seven times, including three games of allowing 50 or more. It recorded just 13 sacks and allowed opponents to score on 56 of 62 red-zone opportunities.
On Saturday, UNA took the 22nd-ranked FCS team and held the Bears to 285 total yards. The Lions forced a red-zone fumble on their own 2-yard line. And the two touchdowns they gave up came on short fields. Both Mercer possessions were less than 50 yards. The Bears’ longest drive was 59 yards and ended in a field goal.
“I had a couple fans come over and mention ‘Purple Swarm’ defense,” coach Brent Dearmon said. “And I don’t want to throw that on them too early, but that’s something we’ve been preaching and we’re trying to get back to that 1990s-style of defense.
“... They played fast. They pursued the ball. They tackled.”
That had been a point of emphasis over the offseason for UNA and its defense. The coaches used it frequently on social media and talked about it as a point of reference during workouts. The Lions even brought in past players and Bobby Wallace, the head coach of the program’s three Division II national titles, to talk about the history and what the unit’s expectations are.
Saturday looked like it could be a start.
But the Lions also thought that might be the case last season after a 17-14 overtime loss at Indiana State. That turned out to be a false premonition. The Lions lost their final nine games, mainly because they couldn’t hold a lead. That losing streak is now at 10.
The problem? As Warden pointed out, the defense didn’t get much, if any, help.
Sam Contorno failed to connect on two field goals. He missed a 39-yarder in the first quarter and had a 25-yarder blocked in the third that would have tied the game.
The offense, meanwhile, proved incapable of finishing drives. Seven of the team’s 10 possessions either ended with a punt or on downs. It was only able to cobble together 248 yards offense, which was marred by going 4-for-15 on third down and 2-for-5 on fourth. Twice, UNA failed to convert a 4th-and-1 inside the Mercer 35 in the first half. That came on back-to-back possessions. Dearmon called it a momentum changer afterward.
Neither Noah Walters, nor T.J. Smith — who split time at quarterback — was able to develop much of a rhythm. The Lions passed for just 92 yards on 24 attempts. Warden was the leading receiver with 37. Walters and Smith, who rushed for the team's touchdown, were not made available postgame.
But there was no finger pointing or blame. UNA’s defense didn’t say it felt extra pressure to perform due to the offense. The old saying that one game doesn’t define a season was used.
“We have to make sure our job is right so the offense can do their job,” said safety Edwin White-Schultz, who finished with a team-high 14 tackles. “We don’t make it one team vs. another team. We’re all together. Therefore, we’ve got to do our job so we can put the offense in position to score.”
The Lions will see how it plays out.
But as UNA has learned in the past, could have and should have can only go so far.
