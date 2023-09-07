Colorado TCU Football

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, after upsetting TCU last week, face Nebraska in their home opener Saturday. [LM OTERO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 LM Otero

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders wants his players reading all those stories about how good they are. He wants them soaking up every bit of the spotlight, too.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.