Coach’s corner
Head coach: Derek Mason
Age: 48
Record at school: 24-38
Breaking it down
Location: Nashville
Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium (40,550)
All-Time record: 606-620-50
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: None
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New look: Just replacing the offensive and defensive coordinators will change up Vanderbilt’s performance this year. However, the Commodores have to replace key players on both sides of the ball as well. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw for 3,130 yards and 24 touchdowns last year, and three starting linemen with over 90 starts between them the past three seasons will have to be replaced as well.
2. Defensive challenge: Vanderbilt was 13th in the SEC in total defense last year, and gave up 31-plus points five times, losing all five. Four of the top five tacklers are back, but the secondary lost three valuable players. And a lack of size and speed up front could make the job even tougher for the secondary.
3. Back with flash: Ke’Shawn Vaughn gives Commodores fans some to smile about as the leading returning rusher in the SEC. Vaughn finished 2018 with 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns on 157 carries, the second-most yards in a season in school history. He averaged 103.7 yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry.
4. Caught in the mix: The Commodores have seven of their top eight receivers back, including leading receiver Kalija Lipscomb and No. 2 Jared Pinkney. Lipscomb had 87 receptions for 916 yards and nine touchdowns, while Pinkney chipped in 50 catches, 774 yards and seven scores. Vanderbilt was eighth in the league in total offense and 10th in scoring offense, and if they get some development on the line and under center should produce some points.
Extra Point
After spring practice, the quarterback battle seems to have narrowed to redshirt junior Deuce Wallace and graduate transfer Riley Neal. Wallace has had the advantage of working behind Shurmur, while Neal threw for 7,393 yards and 46 touchdowns at Ball State. Coach Derek Mason wants to let the two battle into fall camp for the job, and will have to make an important decision on one of the pair.
Upset special
Cheer: Purdue. Catching the Boilermakers early in the season could set the ‘Dores up for a good year. A Big Ten win the second game of the year would get Vanderbilt started in the right direction.
Jeer: Tennessee. The Vols will be better than they were last year and Vanderbilt could well be winding down to a disappointing season when it travels to Knoxville for the finale. Tennessee’s seniors don’t want to finish winless against the Commodores and this year should end Vanderbilt’s winning streak.
Crystal ball
3-9: Not only does Vanderbilt have to replace a top-notch quarterback and most of its offensive line, but the schedule-makers did not do the ‘Dores any favors. After opening with SEC East favorite Georgia, the Commodores travel to Purdue, then come home to face LSU. To finish out the season they have SEC road games at Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. This is going to be a tough year in Nashville.
Did you know?
Mason is only the second coach to take Vanderbilt to multiple bowls. Last year, the Commodores recorded their third straight win over rival Tennessee, their longest winning streak in the rivalry since 1926. They have won five of the last seven games against the Vols. The program’s average of 411.2 yards of total offense per game was its second-highest since World War II, and the ‘Dores went to a bowl for the second time in three years.
Quotebook
Lipscomb had plenty of kind words for his teammate at SEC Media Days. "Ke'Shawn Vaughn is the best running back in the SEC, point blank period," he said. "He may not say it, but I will tell you guys — I see how he works every day. I see the attention he pays to detail. I see his intentions on how he wants to grow and how good he wants to be."
2018 results
Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7
Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10
Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee State 27
Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 14
Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27
Kentucky 14, Vanderbilt 7
Vanderbilt 45, Arkansas 31
Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 28
Vanderbilt 36, Ole Miss 29 (OT)
Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13
Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38 (Texas Bowl)
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 Georgia
Sept. 7 at Purdue
Sept. 21 LSU
Sept. 28 Northern Illinois
Oct. 5 at Ole Miss
Oct. 12 UNLV
Oct. 19 Missouri
Nov. 2 at South Carolina
Nov. 9 at Florida
Nov. 16 Kentucky
Nov. 23 East Tennessee State
Nov. 30 at Tennessee
— Dennis Tymkiw
