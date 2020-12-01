NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has started its search for a new football coach with athletic director Candice Lee saying she hopes to land someone "offensive minded."
“I want to be open. I have learned over time, if you come in with a set list, you don’t want to narrow your focus," Lee said, according to footballscoop.com. "That said, demonstrated ability to run a program, and experience as a head coach is something I am interested in, but it’s not a dealbreaker.”
Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season in place of Mason, who was fired after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. He was 27-55, making him the sixth-winningest coach in school history.
“I am confident that our current student-athletes and their families are in good hands with Chancellor (Daniel) Diermeier and Director of Athletics Candice Lee and will continue to rise to today's challenges with integrity and character,” Mason wrote in a statement.
One current Alabama assistant and two former Alabama assistants are possibilities, along with many others, according to footballscoop.com.
Charles Huff, currently Alabama's running backs coach and associate head coach, was on Vanderbilt's staff in 2011.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is also a former Vandy assistant.
Chris Rumph, currently a Houston Texans assistant, was at Alabama from 2011-13. He has also coached at Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.
Lee said the Commodores would move as fast as possible.
“I can’t say it’s out of the question that we’ll have a coach before signing day, but that may not be the case," Lee told reporters.
Hired in 2014 as Vanderbilt's 28th coach, Mason replaced James Franklin when he left for Penn State. Mason came to Vanderbilt after being associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford. He became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Southeastern Conference is playing only league games this season. Vanderbilt came into the season having lost four consecutive SEC games, a skid now at 12 with the Commodores at 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history after last weekend's 41-0 loss to Missouri. The Commodores visit No. 11 Georgia (6-2) on Saturday.
“I take full responsibility," Mason said following the loss to Missouri, Vanderbilt's fifth by double digits this season.
