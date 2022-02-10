HARTFORD, Conn. — Villanova hadn't beaten UConn in 18 years and the Huskies had not lost a conference game in nine.
Those streaks came to an end on Wednesday.
Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 72-69 win over the eighth-ranked Huskies, ending Connecticut's 169-game league winning streak that dated to their last game in the old Big East in 2013.
“This is a game that we always have circled on our calendar”, said Brianna Herlihy, who added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 10-3 Big East). ”We come in every practice working to play UConn, to beat UConn. It's huge for the program, because that's the goal — beat UConn, win the Big East."
Villanova, which won its eighth straight, led by as many as 19 points in the second half and held off a furious fourth-quarter charge from the Huskies.
“I don't think we did anything to deserve to win that game and they did everything to deserve that game,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “They played harder than us; they played smarter than us; they beat us to every loose ball; they rebounded better than us; they made more shots than us.”
Freshman Azzi Fudd had a season-high 29 points for UConn (15-5, 9-1). Christyn Williams added 24 points.
Villanova, which shot 52% from the floor, never trailed. The Wildcats led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and 41-34 at halftime.
Three consecutive 3-pointers from Brooke Mullin, Garzon and Herlihy pushed the lead to 59-40 late in the third quarter.
UConn outscored the Wildcats 24-10 in the fourth, cutting the deficit to just 71-69 on a layup by Fudd with 9 seconds left.
But Herlihy hit one of two free throws and UConn, which had no timeouts left, could not get another shot up.
The Wildcats dominated on the boards, outrebounding UConn 37-21, including 12-4 on the offensive end.
“That's something we've talked about all season long and just seeing our group progress with that effort and getting themselves in position to rebound, ” Villanova coach Denise Dillon said. “I think where we were most pleased was on the offensive rebounding end and that just comes down to effort.”
UConn, which had won six in a row, including a victory over then-No.7 Tennessee on Sunday had just eight healthy players, and just six who saw playing time.
Caroline Ducharme (12.6 ppg) didn’t dress for a second consecutive game with a head injury and center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10 ppg, 8.2 rpg) was a late scratch from UConn’s lineup with an illness.
“With guys being out, we're not going to use that as an excuse,” Christyn Williams said. “We have guys that can play. As long as we have five, we should be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.