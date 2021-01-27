KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yves Pons scored 13 points and No. 18 Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State 56-53 on Tuesday night.
Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols. In the final 2:30 of the game, it was freshman Keon Johnson who scored four of his eight points, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).
While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5) managed just 33%.
Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart with 11. Abdul Ado had 12 rebounds and Quinten Post pulled down 10 as the Bulldogs dominated the boards, 42-30.
After leading by three at halftime, Tennessee struggled to weather Mississippi State's second half rally. Midway through the second half, the Bulldogs went ahead on an inside basket from Ado, 41-38. The lead didn't last long as Pons answered with a pair of baskets.
Tennessee's 26-23 halftime lead was the product of an early spurt by the Vols.
Eight minutes into the game, Mississippi State had scored just four points. Pons had five points and Tennessee gained a 15-4 advantage.
Then, in the final 10 minutes of the first half, the Vols managed just two field goals.
Stewart led the Bulldogs' recovery, scoring nine points. Mississippi State tied the game at 20 with just over 5 minutes to play when Abdul Ado scored from down low.
Three free throws by Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer, who was back after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, then a 3-pointer by Santiago Vescovi gave the Vols some breathing room.
On Saturday, Mississippi State will leave the grind of the conference campaign to be part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Bulldogs will entertain Iowa State.
Two weeks ago, Tennessee vs. Kansas would have been a Top 10 matchup. However, the Volunteers suffered a couple setbacks and the Jayhawks have lost three in a row, taking the luster off Saturday's game in Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.