LOS ANGELES — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich lamented that his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine has created a distraction for his program, though he reiterated that he would keep his reasons why private.
“I don’t mean to cause any heartache to this university or to this athletic department or this state,” Rolovich said via Zoom during Pac-12 media day Tuesday. "As I go forward, I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated at the state, local, campus and conference level. I’m not against vaccinations.
"I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, and coaches.”
Rolovich was the only conference coach not at the W Hollywood Hotel for media day, where proof of vaccination was required for those in attendance. He said talks with the athletic department have been good and that “they respect my decision.”
Rolovich said 75% of his team has received at least one shot. Washington State is one of nine Pac-12 schools requiring students and staff to be vaccinated, with certain exceptions. Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are currently not mandating it.
If Washington State grants an exemption for Rolovich, he would have to wear a mask on campus at all times and abide by social-distancing protocols.
WSU President Kirk Schulz wrote on the school’s website last week that he expects all students and campus personnel to be fully vaccinated.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has asked to speak to Schulz and university leadership about the situation.
The issue has divided fans. Some have called for his dismissal while others have praised Rolovich’s decision to express his individual choice.
Running back Max Borghi and linebacker Jahad Woods said they supported their coach’s decision and that it would not be a distraction.
“I don’t think there are any concerns. We know what he thinks about us and how much he truly cares,” Borghi said.
