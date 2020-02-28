The beginning of baseball and softball seasons
Even though the weather may not reflect it, baseball and softball seasons are upon us. Calhoun's baseball team split a doubleheader Tuesday with Itawamba Community College. The Warhawks won the first game 8-6 before dropping the finale 2-1. The Lady Warhawks faced Motlow State on Thursday at Fred Frickie Park. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
