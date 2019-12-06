The 2019 Iron Bowl
The best rivalry in football continued Saturday when the Alabama Crimson Tide met the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated visiting Alabama 48-45, effectively ending the Crimson Tide's hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
