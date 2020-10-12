The path of River Helms’ athletic career appears to be winding its way toward Atlanta.
The West Limestone receiver announced Monday he will sign with Georgia Tech. Helms (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) picked the Yellow Jackets over Florida State and Central Florida.
The three-star prospect is a big prize for second-year Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. Tech is 2-2 after beating Louisville 46-27 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets host No. 1 Clemson on Saturday.
"I have seen all I needed to see with the team," Helms told Rivals.com. "How the team has played this season has helped them a lot. It definitely showed me a lot, and it did play into my decision.
"I saw the offense, how they feature the tight end, how the overall team is playing, and all that was a big help for me. UCF had been recruiting from the beginning, I was high on Florida State, but I know where my home is now, and it is Georgia Tech."
Helms was a Class 4A All-State selection in 2019 after catching 45 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He’s played a key role in West Limestone’s 6-1 record this season. The Wildcats lead Class 4A, Region 8 with an offense that averages 33.4 points a game.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.