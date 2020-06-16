West Limestone coach Shelby Davis remembers when everything clicked for rising senior River Helms.
The Wildcats ended their final practice of the 2018 season on a Friday, and Davis spoke to the team about giving them a week off before starting offseason workouts. Helms pleaded with him to start Monday instead.
Davis said that moment began Helms’ rise to becoming a target for traditionally strong college football programs. Florida State and Georgia offered Helms a scholarship last week.
“He didn’t want to wait. I’m not sure what made that light bulb click on for him,” Davis said. “I guess it was his competitive nature, but he really catapulted what we were able to accomplish from year one to year two.”
The 6-foot-4, 223-pound tight end combo added more muscle and polished his skills as a pass catcher and blocker after his first year playing the position. That led to a strong junior season where he caught 13 touchdowns.
Blue-blood programs began reaching out to Helms this spring.
“I’ve always wanted to play at a big school,” Helms said. “Little kids growing up always want to play football at a big school.”
Rivals, a popular recruiting site, has Helms as a 3-star prospect and ranks him as the No. 24 recruit in the state. He is unranked in the 247Sports ranking and the 247Sports Composite ranking, which averages star ratings and rankings from national recruiting sites.
Helms’ scholarship offers speak for themselves, however. Missouri, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh have joined Florida State and Georgia as Power 5 programs to offer Helms a scholarship.
“I just try not to get overwhelmed by all of it,” Helms said. “I just try to stay focused on what I’m doing.”
Helms said he wants to visit the colleges recruiting him before he narrows his choices down. He described his recruitment as “wide open.”
He traced his rise as a Division I recruit back to the same moment as Davis. He said Division I schools started to take interest before his junior season — the end of that important offseason where he emphasized weight training. UNA was the first Division I school to recruit him.
“After my sophomore year, I really wanted to work hard and get a lot better,” Helms said. “Once I started that grind, I knew I had a shot.”
Even before that, Helms credited an eighth-grade growth spurt, too. He was 5-foot-7 in middle school. He has grown almost a foot since then, and he says his size is a big reason colleges are after him.
“Most of them say there’s a bunch of mismatches with me,” Helms said. “I can be too fast for a linebacker, but I can oversize a corner, too.”
Helms, however, decided not to play football his freshman year after his growth spurt, focusing on basketball instead. West Limestone hired Davis after his freshman year and many of his friends decided to join the football team. He followed suit.
West Limestone’s first season under Davis was one to forget. The Wildcats went 3-7 and missed the playoffs. Helms caught 16 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown that season.
The next year, Helms caught 45 passes for 752 yards while his team won six games but missed the playoffs. The improvement for Helms and the program was drastic, Davis said.
“He is the most improved player I’ve ever seen from his first year to his second year,” Davis said.
Davis expects Helms to make another leap his senior season.
“He’s still growing. He’s still getting stronger,” Davis said. “I think for him this year, he hasn’t let (his recruitment) distract him. Him and his teammates want to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.