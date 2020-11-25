The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks are adding another area player to their baseball roster.
West Morgan pitcher/infielder Colby Hutto announced on Twitter that he will sign with the Skyhawks.
Hutto was a Decatur Daily All-Area selection as a sophomore when he hit .365 and stole 18 bases. He went 4-1 on the mound that season with a 1.88 ERA. His junior season was cut short due to COVID-19.
The Skyhawks have three freshmen pitchers on the roster from the area. They are Decatur’s Lawson Russell, Hartselle’s Addison Parker and Athens’ Tucker Reed.
Former Auburn catcher Ryan Jenkins will be entering his fourth season as UTM head coach next spring. His assistant coach in charge of recruiting is Hunter Morris, who played at Grissom, Auburn and in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system.
The Skyhawks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference with schools including Jacksonville State, Belmont, Murray State, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky.
Hutto plays for his father Matt Hutto, who is the West Morgan baseball coach. His mother Alesha Hutto is the West Morgan volleyball coach.
Colby’s younger brother Skyler, who is a junior, committed in June to play baseball at Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.