The nation’s lovefest with March Madness was beginning to shift into high gear on March 11. Most of the top conference tournaments for men and women were just starting.
Then, in a matter of hours, the college basketball season was over. The fear over the coronavirus that started sweeping the country swept one of the nation’s most popular sporting events out the door.
Next weekend would have been Final Four weekend, with the men playing in Atlanta and the women in New Orleans. Both cities would have been packed with basketball fans. Millions more would have watched on TV.
The sudden end of college basketball season has robbed the country of a respite from the harsh reality of day-to-day living. It’s something we all could use now.
Decatur’s Tommy Kyle was having dinner with his friend, Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes, in a Nashville restaurant on the first night of the SEC Tournament on March 11.
Kyle is the executive director of Nation of Coaches, a faith-based organization that serves college basketball coaches across the country. Barnes’ Volunteers were scheduled to tip off the second day of the tournament on March 12 with a noon game vs. Alabama.
Christy Thomaskutty was in Boston that night for dinner with friends. The former Brewer All-State basketball player had just finished working as an analyst for ESPN covering the American Conference women’s tournament in Connecticut. In two days she would be the analyst for ESPN’s Ivy League women’s tournament coverage.
During meal time in Nashville and Boston, the news broke across the country via social media that the NBA was canceling the rest of its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I saw it on Twitter and told Rick. He said ‘We’re not playing,’ ” Kyle said. “I said ‘what do you mean?’ He said if the NBA is shutting it down because of this, so will everybody else.”
The dominoes fell quickly. Some tournaments at first were going to scale back crowds to mostly just the families of players. Then it turned to cancellations. Before Tennessee and Alabama could hit the floor Thursday, the SEC Tournament was finished.
The NCAA pulled the plug two days later on not just all its basketball tournaments, but also all the remaining championships for winter and spring sports. That included baseball and softball.
“Never in all my years did I ever think there would be a year without March Madness,” Kyle said. “This is uncharted water. It caught everyone by surprise.”
Kyle was looking forward to his 14th straight men’s Final Four. Thomaskutty has not missed a women’s Final Four since 1996. She played in the tournament for Tulane.
Thomaskutty knew when she saw the news that her basketball season was finished. From the start of the women’s season, her life had been on a constant go, traveling to games around the country mixed in with stops at home in Charlotte for just long enough to get ready to go again. She was scheduled to work the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s tournament.
“It was an abrupt halt, but, considering what was going on, it was much needed,” Thomaskutty said.
The average college basketball fan probably does not realize just how big Final Four weekend really is. It’s not just three games each for the men and women to decide which teams get to bask in that one shining moment after the last game. The cities hosting the championship game also host the national coaching conventions. The NCAA Tournament and convention had five hotels reserved in downtown Atlanta.
“If you are a young coach who wants to someday be a head coach, you need to be there,” Thomaskutty said. “It’s all about networking and development, and this is the place to do it.”
From Austin to Belmont
That’s one reason why 2005 Austin High graduate Tyler Holloway would have been there. The Belmont assistant coach is in his 11th year at the Nashville school. He would like to be a head coach one day.
Holloway’s preference would have been to be there as a working coach with Belmont playing in the Final Four. The Bruins won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on March 7 to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. It would have been Belmont’s ninth trip to the tournament in the last 15 years.
“Our season ended with a team meeting that Friday morning. It was the strangest team meeting I’ve ever been a part of in college or high school,” Holloway said. “You never expect your season to end in a meeting. You want it to be a win or go home situation. It’s a tough pill to swallow.
“At least we had the opportunity to win our conference tournament and celebrate by cutting down the nets as champions. Not a lot of teams got to do that this year.”
Belmont has long been one of those mid-major schools that people like to point to as being a program that can bust a bracket with an upset. The Bruins are always one of the best shooting teams in the country. This year’s team was playing with a lot of confidence thanks to a 12-game winning streak. An attention-grabbing tournament run would have made for a great addition to an assistant coach’s resume.
A big part of Kyle’s job is communicating, and he’s been doing a lot of that lately. He was on the phone with hotels in Atlanta trying to get some money back on the 70-something rooms reserved for Nation of Coaches staff.
Kyle recorded a video to be shared with coaches around the country that Nation of Coaches hoped to see in Atlanta. He’s been in teleconferences trying to map the future for his group after missing the biggest event of the year.
College coaching is more of a lifestyle than a profession. It can be a difficult lifestyle for an individual and for marriages and families. Nation of Coaches tries to help.
“We serve coaches. That’s what we do,” Kyle said. “The national convention is three days that allow us to see what we can do to help coaches.
“The convention used to be about coaches getting together and having a good time on the town. Now it’s more about events for coaches and their wives. That includes family events that can help build a culture.”
Nation of Coaches hosts the Legends Breakfast on the Saturday morning of the men’s semifinals. The John Wooden Award is presented at the breakfast to the most outstanding men’s and women’s player of the year.
“Nine years ago we started hosting chapel on the Sunday morning,” Kyle said. “The first year we had 40 show up. Last year we had 700. We have to book the largest ballroom we can find.”
Kyle estimates that Atlanta is losing “billions” of dollars by not having the Final Four.
“My biggest concern is the missed opportunity to make a difference in somebody’s life that weekend,” Kyle said.
Recruiting goes on
Thomaskutty has spent her time reaching out to coaches around the country. She was a head coach at NCAA Division III Emory for 14 years.
“I’m just giving them someone to talk to,” Thomaskutty said. “It’s a crazy time to be a basketball coach. This is like losing your Christmas.
“Coaches are used to working nonstop and then this year suddenly there’s nothing to do. It’s difficult to grasp what has happened because of so much uncertainty.”
She has also been writing commentary for a virtual women’s national tournament.
“I go every year to the Final Four to renew friendships with coaches,” Thomaskutty said. “I was especially looking forward to this year in New Orleans. Because I played at Tulane, I have a lot of friends in New Orleans I wanted to see.”
One of Holloway’s duties at Belmont is recruiting. He’s used the time since the season ended to contact high school coaches to lay the groundwork for recruiting players who will graduate from high school in 2022.
“The way our numbers fall, that is going to be a large signing class for us,” Holloway said. “You can never stop thinking ahead in this game if you want to be successful.”
Recruiting the right player could be all the difference in Belmont returning to the NCAA Tournament. Holloway played four years at Murray State in Kentucky. The Racers were in the NCAA Tournament his freshman year but didn’t make it back in his next three seasons.
“That’s the thing you have to think about,” Holloway said. “You never know if or when you’ll get another opportunity.”
