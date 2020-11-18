KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.
Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims.
The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.
“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said. “I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men’s basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years.”
Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown, who has been with the program since 2014, will serve as interim coach. Their season begins Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright said “the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall,” but that it was in the best interest of the program to part ways.
Marshall, who interviewed at Alabama in 2015, had steadfastly denied any accusation that he had struck a player or choked an assistant, though five players told The Wichita Eagle they saw him hit Morris during the 2015-16 season. Eight other players told The Eagle they saw him put his hands around Lindsted's throat during the 2016-17 season.
Wichita State launched an inquiry in October.
“Many players thrive in the system we have created and are energized by our team culture,” Marshall said soon after the allegations surfaced. “For those players, I am a motivator, a pusher, someone who can tap into their greatest potential. For others, I can be demanding, harsh or strict. I don’t argue with those descriptions.
“What I am not is demeaning or abusive. I have deep respect for all my players,” Marshall added. “I believe unequivocally in their value as athletes, as students and as people. Any portrayal of me to the contrary is wrong.”
