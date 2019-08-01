The first day of North Alabama preseason football camp is history, and head coach Chris Willis gave it a solid B.
In other words, overall he was pleased with the effort of a two-hour practice that concluded with the team running lines.
“There at the end it was more of a test — lock in, pay attention. It’s a drill — can you think when you are tired?” Willis said. “I wanted to test them a little bit to see what seniors would step up, what leaders would step up. There were a few moans and groans, and hopefully that cleans up. It’s usually like that the first day and the second day it gets better and the third day it’s even better. B was a good grade. I wasn’t expecting them to be perfect.”
Approximately 100 players took part on a first day that featured hot, humid temperatures. The team practiced in shorts and helmets.
Junior linebacker Will Evans, of Haleyville, said the Lions had a good first day.
“I thought it was a really good first day,” he said. “We have a lot to build on. We know we have a lot to replace on the defensive side of the ball, but we have a lot of guys with experience who are ready to step up.”
Although the team was on campus working out during the summer, Evans said there is a difference when practice begins.
“It doesn’t matter how much you do during the summer, it’s about getting into football shape,” Evans said.
For Evans, there isn’t much difference between the best and worst parts of preseason practice.
The worst, he said, is the amount of time team activities take.
“You are up here all day every day,” he said. “You have to love everything about it. I can’t imagine being anywhere else, though."
What’s the best part of fall practice?
“Just being around my teammates every single day building that bond,” he said. “We have a chemistry like no other here at North Alabama and that’s what makes it special and what will help us to be successful in Division I.”
Willis said he saw more good than bad on the first day, and is looking for his team to give good effort each day.
"When we come on to the practice field, whether it's for an hour or two hours, no matter how long, all we are asking is for the players to give us effort," Willis said. "We want to see urgency. We want them to run through the line, have good drill to drill transition and pay attention. Give me that and we can coach everything else."
Willis said the Lions have a lot of talent to work with but still have to answer some questions.
"There will be a lot of competition out here," he said. "There is talent but there are also a lot of places where we are not sure who the starters will be and we want to see who is going to compete and earn those spots."
UNA will practice at 10 a.m. today. The Lions open the season at home against Western Illinois on Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.