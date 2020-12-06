COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz saw his team fall behind Arkansas on the most improbable 2-point conversion imaginable, he turned to quarterback Connor Bazelak with a simple message.
“Let’s go win the game,” Drinkwitz told the freshman.
Bazelak drove the Tigers down the field in the final 43 seconds and then turned the game over to freshman kicker Harrison Mevis, who drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Missouri to a 50-48 victory Saturday.
The Tigers (5-3) trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter, charged back to take a seven-point advantage and then surrendered the lead in the final minute.
Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who started in place of the injured Feleipe Franks, threw a touchdown pass to Mike Woods to cut the Missouri lead to one point. Coach Sam Pittman decided to go for 2 rather than tie the game. Jefferson floated a soft pass toward Woods cutting across the back of the end zone. It went right into the hands of Missouri linebacker Jamal Brooks, then right out of Brooks’ hands and into the arms of Woods.
“The last timeout there before we scored, I reminded the team, ‘Hey, I’m going for 2. We’re going to get this 2-point conversion and go home,’ ” said Pittman, whose team had two costly missed PATs earlier in the game. “It was a wild play, but we did get it. And then we couldn’t stop them.”
Bazelak, who completed 32 of 49 passes for 380 yards on the day, quickly moved Missouri 60 yards in seven plays.
“You’re always as a quarterback going to be measured on your game-ending drives,” Drinkwitz said of Bazelak. “That’s the measure of a winning quarterback. For him to get that one today was pretty awesome.”
Mevis, who went 5-for-5 on field goals, said he wasn’t nervous, even when Arkansas called two timeouts to ice him.
“It just gives me more time to think about the kick and what to do right,” Mevis said of the timeouts. “Advantage me.”
Larry Rountree rushed 27 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Mizzou, which piled up 653 total yards, but the Hogs (3-6) weren't far behind with 566.
Jefferson completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown for Arkansas. Treylon Burks caught 10 passes for 206 yards and touchdown. Trelon Smith carried 26 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
