Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it.
Extreme? Maybe, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel.
Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024 after the Big Ten opens its West Wing and the Big 12 expands yet again? The playoff are a four-team event for the last time this year before tripling in size.
Everything about the collegiate sports model seems ripe for radical changes. But not quite yet.
“It does seem like it will feel like a lame-duck year at some point in time,” former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.
Before the maps are redrawn (again) and the stakes are remade (again), there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what's being gained.
“I'm resigned to it,” said ESPN's Rece Davis on The AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. “There are parts of it I will miss very much because I consider myself, at heart, a traditionalist. I love the nostalgia of the sport. Maybe, save, baseball, I don't think there is another sport that conjures up that type of deep emotional connection that college football does. And we're losing some of that."
Fourteen schools will be playing in new leagues this season: four in the Big 12, four in Conference USA and six in the American Athletic Conference. Next season, super conferences arrive as the Big Ten grows to 18 and the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 bulk up to 16 schools.
The Big 12 is where the past and future collide this fall.
While newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF celebrate their arrival in the Power Five — that term is going away, too — Texas and Oklahoma are going on a farewell tour before heading to an SEC that will be anything but hospitable.
The Longhorns are favorites to the win the Big 12 — something they have not done since 2009 — and happy to wear the black suit.
“They’ve kind of adopted the John Wick mentality,” coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters. “I think that they’ve kind of assumed this mentality of, ‘Embrace the hate.’"
Say goodbye to Bedlam. The 110th meeting of the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State series will be the last, at least for now.
“I think that sadness for me is around the rivalries that will fall by the wayside,” Bowlsby said. “And I think it’s extraordinarily difficult with the larger (conference) formats to keep traditional rivalries together. And a lot of that is what puts fans in the stands.”
Realignment taketh away, but it can also giveth. After a decade apart, and insisting they don't care about each other, Texas and Texas A&M will play again in 2024.
And, with an expanded playoff field, they could play twice.
The days of one bad game potentially ruining a team's title hopes are going away when the 12-team format is implemented in 2024. There will be fewer winner-take-all moments, but some see upside.
"I felt like there was much to be gained in the regular season because there were going to be more schools at the midpoint in the year that had a legitimate chance to say they were in the playoff hunt,” said Bowlsby, one of the architects of the new playoff format.
Do you love classic rivalries such as Michigan-Ohio State and Alabama-Auburn? Will you like them as much when they can be played two or even three times in a season? Maybe in back-to-back weeks?
In division-less super conferences, the odds of that happening go way up starting in 2024.
