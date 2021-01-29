FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.
It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.
Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.
"There's performers and then there's performance," said Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors about Dungee's game, "but that kid, when the stage was big and a big shot needed to come, she delivered."
UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook's 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.
Arkansas then scored the next 10 points to make it 87-79, the last three on a three-point play by Dungee, who had 15 points at halftime before scoring 10 in the third quarter.
UConn pulled within 90-87 on Christyn Williams' layup with 34 seconds left, but neither team scored again. Williams finished with 16 points in her return to her home state.
Freshman Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 27 points for the Huskies, including 15 in the fourth quarter. She missed the Huskies last game while recovering from a right ankle injury.
• Kentucky 81, Alabama 68: Rhyne Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 15 Kentucky used its balance to defeat Alabama 81-68 on Thursday night.
Robyn Benton added 15 points for the Wildcats (12-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) and Chasity Patterson and Dre'Una Edwards scored 10 apiece with 10 different players scoring. Jazmine Massengill had seven points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench.
Jasmine Walker scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Crimson Tide (12-4, 5-3), whose three losses have come to ranked teams. Jordan Lewis added 15 points with seven assists to move into fifth on the Alabama career list (464).
The Wildcats are home against Missouri on Sunday when Alabama goes to fourth-ranked South Carolina.
• South Carolina 75, Mississippi State 52: Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout 21st-ranked Mississippi State 75-52 on Thursday night.
After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game.
Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.
Mississippi State (8-6, 3-4 SEC) shot just 22 of 65 from the field in the game as the Bulldogs could never find the bottom of the net consistently despite some good looks inside the paint. Sophomore All-SEC player Rickea Jackson score just two points in the first half before finding some offensive rhythm in the second half and scoring a team-high 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.