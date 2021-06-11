NASHVILLE — The Vanderbilt Commodores are two wins away from returning to the College World Series and the chance to bookend the coronavirus pandemic with national championships.
But this isn't the same team that walked off the field in Omaha in 2019 as national champs.
“This team, it has to wear the badge of being a Vanderbilt team, obviously, and it’s applied to winning in ’19, but it’s not the same group of kids,” coach Tim Corbin said Wednesday. “It’s just a completely different group of guys who wear the same colors.”
Not only did Vanderbilt go 59-12 that season to set the Southeastern Conference record for wins, the Commodores beat Michigan for their second national championship since 2014.
Corbin noted his 2019 team had several players who returned to play that season, decisions motivated by losing a teammate a day before the 2016 regional. Star freshman pitcher Donny Everett drowned during a fishing trip, and the Commodores' promising season ended in two quick losses.
That team also went through losing a super regional to Oregon State on the road in 2017, then lost the 2018 super regional on their own field in 2018. Then they won both the SEC regular season title and league tournament in 2019.
“What you were doing is collecting a bunch of players that had played in the college environment, regionals, super regionals, for a long period of time,” Corbin said. “And what ends up happening is there’s a lot of freedom that that moves to a player who’s been able to do that."
Now Vanderbilt is the No. 4 overall seed with only eight players from the 2019 championship team and hosts East Carolina for a super regional series that begins today. This group is led by junior pitcher Kumar Rocker, the Most Outstanding Player in Omaha. The right-hander is second nationally with an SEC-best 12 wins this season, two away from a school record.
“Kumar is 24 months removed from that moment, so he’s different,” Corbin said.
First baseman Dominic Keegan, who played 17 games as a freshman in 2019, says this roster obviously is very young.
“I’m a junior and I didn’t really get to play and experience this my freshman year,” Keegan said. "So, yeah, I think we’re just a lot younger and a lot more inexperienced. But, you know, we’re going through every experience together. So it’s been special for us.”
