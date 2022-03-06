KNOXVILLE — The first half, No. 13 Tennessee looked totally prepared for the SEC Tournament and beyond. After that, things got more precarious.
Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the Volunteers hold off No. 14 Arkansas 78-74 Saturday.
The Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 Southeastern Conference), who led by 24 points in the first half, wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC tournament. Tennessee went the final 6:04 without a basket but still closed out a 16-0 mark at home this season.
“This league has been brutal,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Every night you go out there’s a struggle. We can’t keep throwing lifelines out there.”
Zeigler finished with 13 points. His foul shot with 14 seconds left made it 77-74. After Arkansas’ JD Notae had an open 3-pointer rim out with 10 seconds to go, Zeigler made a free throw to clinch it.
Several members of Zeigler’s family lived in an apartment that was destroyed by the fire. The university did a GoFundMe project for the family and raised well over $350,000.
Zeigler got a loud ovation from the home crowd when he checked into the game for the first time and raised his arm to acknowledge the cheers.
Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 for Tennessee.
Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5). Stanley Ummude and Chris Lykes both had 15.
• No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63: Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season to help the Wildcats (25-6, 14-4) secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s league tournament.
Tshiebwe made 11 of 16 field goals and was perfect in five trips to the free-throw line. He added two blocks and three steals, including one that led to a three-point play.
Colin Castleton led the Gators (19-12, 9-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
• Vanderbilt 63, Ole Miss 61: Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 22 points and six assists, and Jordan Wright added a double-double for the Commodores (15-15, 7-11).
Pippen has scored 20-plus points in seven straight games, passing the school record of six set by Shan Foster in the 2007-08 season. Wright scored 14 on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Matthew Murrell and Austin Crowley scored 15 each to pace Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14).
• Missouri 79, Georgia 69: Kobe Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half when the Tigers (11-20, 5-13) came back from an 11-point deficit to snap a six-game losing streak.
Braelen Bridges scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (6-25, 1-17), who lost their 11th straight.
