CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Call him Kyle Busch, call him by one of his nicknames or call him the most prolific active driver in NASCAR.
No matter the moniker, “KFB” needed just three starts to get back to victory lane with his new employer. Busch finished third in NASCAR's preseason exhibition race and was the leader on the scheduled final lap of the Daytona 500 before the race went to double overtime.
At race three, on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, Busch scored his first win in his new No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. It snapped a 28-race skid, came at the site of his first career Cup Series win in 2005 and was a victory in his 19th consecutive season, breaking a record he shared with Richard Petty.
By all indications, Busch's fast start with RCR should be problematic to his challengers. If they've got a problem with what very well might be a season-long redemption tour, they can take it up with Joe Gibbs and Austin Dillon.
It was Gibbs who after 15 seasons allowed Busch to hit the free agent market because longtime sponsor M&M's was leaving NASCAR. And it was Dillon who persuaded Childress, his grandfather, to bring Busch over to fledgling RCR.
Mind you, Busch didn't have a ton of options when it became clear that his time in the No. 18 Toyota had come to an end. Tyler Reddick showed last year that RCR had rebounded enough to win some races, but the reality is the Chevrolet team had won just eight total Cup races in eight years and its last Cup title was in 1994 with the late Dale Earnhardt.
Even so, Childress was willing to take on the driver he once tried to beat up for wrecking another RCR driver. Now “Rowdy” seems determined to disrupt NASCAR's season.
Busch, a two-time Cup champion who with 61 wins — most of all active drivers — ranks ninth on NASCAR's all-time list, has a clean slate with a new team eager to embrace him. Busch is one of the most technical and car savvy drivers, and he gives RCR and Chevrolet an immediate professor to help improve its cars. His 225 victories across all three NASCAR national series is a record.
With all that good comes the bad and the ugly.
His moodiness, sarcasm and propensity for landing himself in sticky situations doesn't matter to Childress, who was only interested in hiring a winning driver. The fans seem OK with it, too: Busch has always been one of NASCAR's most polarizing drivers but received a rousing ovation during his celebratory bows to the crowd.
“Rowdy Nation is growing, loud and proud. Watch out, we’re going to take over,” Busch said. “I would say that we need to continue on and pour the gas on the fire right now, and go out there and continue to get wins and have fast cars and run up front.”
There was swift backlash against JGR, which allowed Busch to leave when terms couldn't be reached on a new contract. Joe Gibbs needed a sponsor for Busch, and Busch has admitted he not only turned down an early extension offer, but told Fox Sports before the Daytona 500 that he didn't “feel comfortable” if Gibbs put his personal money into any deal to keep the driver.
None of it matters at this stage to Busch, who publicly thanked Childress and his wife, Judy, for rescuing him when his career seemed at a dangerous crossroads.
“We’re making history, right?” Busch said. "I can’t say enough about Austin giving me a call, first and foremost, but then Richard and Judy giving me this opportunity to go out here and race for wins. It’s just been super, super rewarding so far each week to just be a part of the conversation and be in the mix."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.