Bryce Young finished the game on the Superdome sideline, exactly where most people expected him to be a month ago by the time the Sugar Bowl rolled around.
But for better than three quarters, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner cemented his legacy in ways only Bryce Young could, leading fifth-ranked Alabama to a 45-20 rout of No. 9 Kansas State.
Instead of opting out, Young opted for recording one final, bodacious highlight reel, overcoming a slow start before the Crimson Tide turned on the nitro boosters.
After missing three of his four passes, Young began dropping rainbows. Suddenly, an Alabama offense that had gone all season without finding a playmaker on the edge discovered three: Jermaine Burton, Ja’Corey Brooks and Kobe Prentice, who took turns running past defenders and right under long passes as the Crimson Tide roared back from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit.
What was expected to be one of the best bowl games of the season instead turned into a laugher.
It turned on the field late in the first quarter, when Young climbed the pocket long enough to find running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who turned a short toss into a 60-yard gain.
But it was decided weeks ago when Alabama’s two NFL-bound underclassmen superstars opted to play instead of opting out — surprising everyone except their teammates.
Young, healthier than he’d been since the start of the season, was simply sensational, completing 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
Meanwhile, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the Nagurski, Bednarik, Lombardi and Lott award winner, failed to record a tackle yet seemed to be around the ball all game long.
With Kansas State focused on Anderson, safety Brian Branch was free to create havoc, turning in a game that echoed performances by Don McNeal and George Teague in Alabama Sugar Bowl history.
Branch recorded 11 tackles, four for losses, and had an interception. Only DeMarcco Hellams bested him with 12 tackles.
Making the turnaround even more incredible was the efficiency. After All-American Deuce Vaughn broke loose for an 88-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a surprising 10-0 lead, Alabama reeled off 35 straight points while possessing the ball just half as long as the Wildcats.
Add a couple of Kansas State gambles that backfired, ushering in a Crimson Tide onslaught.
First, a failed Kansas State fourth-and-goal pass in the final minute of the first half gave Alabama the ball at its own 2. Fifty-one seconds and 98 yards later, Young found Burton in the end zone, expanding a 14-10 lead to 11 points.
Then, to open the second half, Kansas State attempted an onside kick that Roydell Williams recovered. Sixty-six seconds and 46 yards later, Brooks tap danced in the far reaches of the end zone to haul in a touchdown pass from Young.
In less than 2 minutes of game time, Alabama exploded for 14 points to blow the roof off the Superdome.
Credit Alabama’s veteran leaders for turning in the most impressive win of the season against the Big 12 champions — a good Kansas State club that outplayed CFP participant TCU twice and beat three Top 10 teams.
And credit Nick Saban, who followed up a disappointing season — only by the Alabama standard — with a record-breaking recruiting class before rediscovering the elixir that restored Alabama’s luster.
His best move came with 8:45 left, when he let Young run one final play before heading to the sideline to an ovation after a bump-five from backup quarterback Jalen Milroe.
The crowd roared as Young took his place, only opting out after victory was assured.
