CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR’s beleaguered new car somehow made it out of Talladega Superspeedway in the cleanest race yet of this year’s playoffs.
It did little to quell the safety concerns surrounding the Next Gen car that debuted this season. The first four playoff races were a disastrous mess of car fires, broken parts and blown tires, and after Alex Bowman became the second driver sidelined with a concussion, the veterans snapped.
Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, led the charge by calling for a complete redesign of the Next Gen and an overhaul of NASCAR leadership. Then Chase Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, spoke up and accused NASCAR of taking a step backward in safety.
“I’m just so disappointed and shocked that we went backwards," Elliott said.
Then he went out and won an unusually calm race by Talladega standards: of the six cautions, only one was for a multi-car crash. The winning crew chief, Alan Gustafson, acknowledged “it was certainly a bit tamer than I expected” and attributed it to the performance of the Next Gen.
Gustafson certainly understood that the midpoint of the playoffs is not the ideal time for an intense debate over driver safety. Bowman and Kurt Busch both suffered concussions when the back of their cars hit the wall; Busch has been out 11 races, while Bowman was diagnosed with his concussion last Thursday — four days after his crash at Texas.
“We know this is an inherently dangerous sport, but I want him to be as safe as he possibly can be,” Gustafson said of Elliott. “I feel like collectively, in this garage, there’s a huge resource of intelligent people where we can push this forward, get to a position where it’s not a topic, not something these guys are having to worry about week in and week out.”
That message was delivered to NASCAR by Rick Hendrick, the most powerful team owner in the sport. He said NASCAR “said they’re working on it” but Hendrick's sense of urgency increased after Bowman, his own driver, was concussed in what seemed to be a routine hit.
“These guys are stars. You spend a lot of money bringing them along over the years. Then to have ’em hurt, you have sponsors and everything involved, they’re in the playoffs, they get knocked out of the playoffs,” Hendrick said. "And it's not about the playoffs, it’s about safety, having a guy that wants to be able to race again. We have done really well in the last 10, 15 years with safety in so many ways. But this car, from the rear impact, it’s just like you’re sitting on a piece of steel.
“We need to fix it as soon as we can.”
