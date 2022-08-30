Panthers Commanders Football

Brian Robinson Jr. (8), who has impressed as a rookie, is in stable condition after being shot Sunday and undergoing surgery Monday. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Monday he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.