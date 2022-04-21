The Decatur girls tennis team is in fourth place after Day 1 of the Class 6A state tournament in Mobile on Thursday.
The Red Raiders trail St. Paul’s, Mountain Brook and Montgomery Academy heading into the final day of the tournament Friday, which will be played at the Mobile Tennis Center.
Decatur is looking for the program's first state championship since 2017.
The Red Raiders' No. 1 doubles team of Anna Harbin/Abby Glover advanced to the semifinals. They defeated a team from Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 2-1 (6-0, 2-6, 10-7) and a team from Northridge 2-0 (6-3, 6-2).
Harbin and Glover face a team from St. Paul’s in the semifinals. The winner advances to play a team from either Mountain Brook or UMS-Wright for the state championship.
In singles, Decatur’s No. 4 Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Mary Bibb Pylant each advanced to the semifinals.
Tapscott got wins against Mortimer Jordan 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) and Jasper 2-0 (6-1, 6-2). She faces Carter Thomason of Northridge in the semifinals.
Blakely picked up wins against Mortimer Jordan 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) and Montgomery Academy 2-0 (6-1, 6-3). She faces Megan Forrester of Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the semifinals.
Pylant knocked off UMS-Wright 2-0 (6-2, 7-5) and Chelsea 2-0 (6-4, 6-4). She faces Montgomery Academy’s Mary Lee Kelso in the semifinals.
Also competing for the Decatur girls was Dawson Fite.
In the boys competition, both Decatur and Hartselle are represented. Decatur has Hampton DeMent in No. 1 singles and he is with teammate Brady Mann in No. 1 doubles.
DeMent advanced to the quarterfinals. He faces William Johnson of Jasper. DeMent opened with a win over McGill-Toolen 2-0 (6-2, 6-1).
DeMent and Mann secured wins over Homewood 2-0 (6-3, 6-1), Jasper 2-0 (7-5, 6-3) and Springville 2-0 (6-0, 6-1). They face Northridge in the semifinals.
The Hartselle boys had two players advance Thursday. No. 3 singles Logan Crouch is in the semifinals after wins over Spanish Fort 2-1 (3-6, 6-3, 10-6) and Fort Payne 2-0 (6-0, 6-0). He faces Jose Alcocer of Northridge.
Hartselle also got first-round wins from No. 4 Landon Robinson and No. 6 Marc Cera. Robinson beat Homewood 2-1 (3-6, 6-4, 11-9). Cera beat Springville 2-0 (6-0, 6-0).
Other members of the Hartselle team are Eli Terry, Spencer Ambrose, Ben Carnes and Zeke Priola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.