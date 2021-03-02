Basketball success for Decatur Heritage is nothing new.
Today’s semifinal game in the Class 1A state tournament marks the fifth final four appearance for the Eagles since the program’s first in 2000.
There have also been six other times Decatur Heritage advanced as far in the state tournament as the elite eight. The program’s high point came just two years ago when the Eagles claimed a state championship.
Those 2019 state champions were a talented team from top to bottom with two superstar talents in 6-foot-8 Noah Boler, the state’s 1A Player of the Year, and 6-3 shooting guard GianCarlo Valdez, who led the team in scoring at 18.9 points and also big plays in clutch situations.
Boler now stars at Lee University in Tennessee. Valdez is now a playmaker at Stetson University in Florida.
This year’s team is also talented from top to bottom, but it doesn’t quite have the superstar volume turned up to the level as when Boler and Valdez were Eagles.
“This group is more of a blue collar team,” Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall said. “The chemistry is great and everybody is willing to do the little things to be successful. They are a lot of fun to coach.”
Leading the way for Decatur Heritage (20-7) is 6-foot-2 junior Brayden Kyle. The first-team Class 1A All-State quarterback leads the Eagles with 22.2 points a game. He also averages 10.5 rebounds.
Then there are seniors in Clay Smith and Sean Zerkle, who have made their marks on this season in their own low-volume way.
On the poster–sized photo of the 2019 state championship team that hangs in the Decatur Heritage gym, there are two young faces familiar to fans of this year’s team. One is Kyle as a freshman. The other is Smith as a sophomore.
“Being a part of that team was an amazing experience,” Smith said while gazing at the poster. “I have a lot of great memories, especially in the locker room after the championship game. Wouldn’t mind getting to experience that again.”
Smith admits that at 5-9, 140 pounds, he doesn’t intimidate many opponents at first sight. When he starts firing away from behind the 3-point line, opponents take notice. This season he’s hit 72 of 179 at a 40 percent clip.
“It’s always basketball season for me,” Smith said. “In the summer, I’m in the gym shooting 1,000 3s each week.”
His season high is nine in a 68-41 win over Oakwood on Feb. 13. One of his biggest 3s of the season came in a regional semifinal win at Ragland, 60-57, on Feb. 21. It came late in the game and put the Eagles up for good.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling to hit a big shot like that,” Smith said, “but you still need to stay humble.”
Decatur Heritage likes to get off to a fast start and the 3 is a big weapon in that effort. A 3 from Smith or teammate Bryant Pitts can shift momentum in a hurry.
“We like to put our foot on the gas right from the start,” Smith said. “We like to get that lead and force the opponent to get out of their game plan.”
The 6-1 Zerkle averages 9.2 points a game, but his major contribution comes in rebounding. He leads the team with 11.1 rebounds a game. In the Eagles' last 11 games, he’s had double figures in rebounding 10 times.
“It’s all about hustling and being willing to battle for every rebound you can get,” Zerkle said.
Zerkle moved to Decatur Heritage last summer for football. He was an All-State receiver as a junior at Saint John Paul II in Huntsville. His game in football was about having good hands that could catch anything thrown in his direction.
“Catching a football and grabbing a rebound both take a lot of work,” Zerkle said. “Receiving is really more mental because you need to know how to work and get open.
“Honestly, rebounding in basketball is more physical than playing football. It can be dirty work, but I don’t mind the dirt work. I actually like it.”
Zerkle is not a great leaper. He turns rebounding into a mental game by using positioning himself according to where the shot is being taken. Usually his rebounds are split even between defense and offense.
“Getting an offensive rebound is really special because it can frustrate the opponent,” Zerkle said. “I take a lot of pride in every offensive rebound. Those are always big.
“More important than frustrating an opponent is doing everything I can to help this team win a trophy with a blue map for a state championship. That would be pretty special.”
