Katelyn Cooper led Decatur Heritage with 18 points in a 56-30 win over West End in Monday's Class 2A, Area 13 semifinals.
The top seed and tournament host Eagles (25-5) also set a school record for season wins for girls basketball.
"I told the girls to come out here fast and make sure we take care of what we've got to take care of," Decatur Heritage coach Johnny Jones said. "We were up 41-10 at halftime so they took care of business early and I wanted my starters to rest a lot tonight."
Decatur Heritage will play Holly Pond in the area final Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
"I feel good about the win," Cooper said before adding that she looked forward to the opportunity to make a deep postseason run.
Alex Jackson, Bri Tyson and Genie McGhee each had eight points for the Eagles.
Decatur Heritage scored the game's first 18 points and led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter.
"It's a good step forward, keep our momentum going so we can get where we want to, which is state," Jackson said." "That's been our main goal this entire season."
Added Jones: "Our goal is to get to state so ... one game at a time, one game at a time."
• Holly Pond girls 30, Falkville 26: Ellie Cate Hill finished with a game-high 13 points for the Blue Devils (15-16).
Emma Earl led the Broncos with 10 points.
"I can't say enough about this group of seniors," Falkville coach Jonathon Lacy said of Ella Wallace, Liza Wallace and Skylar Gandy. "From day one back four or five years ago they started working on their game and they've kind of been that staple in the gym. They battled all year long. The other girls look up to them."
Both teams struggled to score in the first half. Falkville trailed 6-3 after one quarter and down 12-7 at halftime.
After falling behind 12-3 with 3:49 remaining in the first half, Falkville outscored Holly Pond 13-0 to lead 16-12 with 3:45 left in the third period and carried an 18-16 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Falkville led 26-22 at the 3:55 mark of the period but failed to scored again.
A Bai Widner 3-pointer 25 seconds later cut the Blue Devils' lead to one and Earl put Holly Pond up for good with a pair of free throws with 2:34 left in regulation.
"Shots weren't falling for us tonight. We made a little run," Lacy added. "We had some things go well. We didn't make enough plays down the stretch."
